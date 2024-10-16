Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Why AMC A-List Is the Best Investment I’ve Made as a Student

Fay Brooks
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When was the last time you visited a movie theater? Most audience members only visit theaters a few times a year, if at all. I decided to invest in an AMC Stubs A-List membership in April, and since then, I have seen over 30 movies on the big screen.

AMC A-List is a monthly subscription service that allows members to see up to three movies a week for free, no matter the format. At $24.95 a month, it may seem steep, but a single ticket to a movie in a Dolby or IMAX theater can cost over $20 with fees. With three free movies in any format, members can save up to $60 a week if all three reservations are booked. Members also receive additional perks like no online ticket fees and priority lanes at concessions.

A-List is perfect for me as a college student because I can make a reservation anytime I want without worrying about the cost. Living in a college town, sometimes it’s hard to find more low-key activities to do with friends on weekdays, and going to a movie is the perfect way to get out of the house and fill a few hours. A-List also has a feature where you can add your friends to your “Entourage” and make reservations for your entire group in one go, making the planning process so much easier.

Purchasing an A-List membership may seem unnecessary when we already subscribe to so many streaming services, but the experience of watching a movie in a theater cannot be replicated at home. Watching a movie in Dolby or IMAX format makes the movie more impactful, and often I find that I enjoy and appreciate movies much more when I have seen them in theaters rather than at home on a smaller screen.

The immersion is incredible, and in a theater, your watching experience is never interrupted like it would be at home. I have discovered several of my favorite movies because of my A-List membership when I otherwise would not have seen them in theaters.

One of my favorite AMC showings is their “Screen Unseen” showings. Every Monday, AMC shows a surprise movie ahead of its release. You don’t know what movie will be shown when you reserve your ticket. I’ve attended several times and am always excited about the film I see, and many times, I enjoy a movie I may not have attended otherwise. Every week, the “Screen Unseen” is a perfect pick-me-up after a full day of classes.

Anyone who enjoys watching movies or is just looking for an inexpensive way to spend their free time should consider the AMC A-List program. I promise they won’t regret it! Some new movies are showing now, such as Terrifier 3, Saturday Night, and Joker: Folie à Deux. If you purchase a membership, you can see all three of these films for free and enjoy a free size upgrade on your popcorn!

Fay Brooks is a first year staff-writer for the Florida State chapter of Her Campus. Her articles cover topics like campus life, culture, and lifestyle. Beyond Her Campus, Fay is a second-year English Major in the Editing, Writing and Media program. She is also pursuing a minor in film studies. In her free time, Fay enjoys scrapbooking and journaling, or any other creative activity. She also loves to spend time with her friends and watch new movies, or revisit old favorites.