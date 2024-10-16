Why AMC A-List Is the Best Investment I’ve Made as a Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When was the last time you visited a movie theater? Most audience members only visit theaters a few times a year, if at all. I decided to invest in an AMC Stubs A-List membership in April, and since then, I have seen over 30 movies on the big screen.

AMC A-List is a monthly subscription service that allows members to see up to three movies a week for free, no matter the format. At $24.95 a month, it may seem steep, but a single ticket to a movie in a Dolby or IMAX theater can cost over $20 with fees. With three free movies in any format, members can save up to $60 a week if all three reservations are booked. Members also receive additional perks like no online ticket fees and priority lanes at concessions.

A-List is perfect for me as a college student because I can make a reservation anytime I want without worrying about the cost. Living in a college town, sometimes it’s hard to find more low-key activities to do with friends on weekdays, and going to a movie is the perfect way to get out of the house and fill a few hours. A-List also has a feature where you can add your friends to your “Entourage” and make reservations for your entire group in one go, making the planning process so much easier.

Purchasing an A-List membership may seem unnecessary when we already subscribe to so many streaming services, but the experience of watching a movie in a theater cannot be replicated at home. Watching a movie in Dolby or IMAX format makes the movie more impactful, and often I find that I enjoy and appreciate movies much more when I have seen them in theaters rather than at home on a smaller screen.

The immersion is incredible, and in a theater, your watching experience is never interrupted like it would be at home. I have discovered several of my favorite movies because of my A-List membership when I otherwise would not have seen them in theaters.

One of my favorite AMC showings is their “Screen Unseen” showings. Every Monday, AMC shows a surprise movie ahead of its release. You don’t know what movie will be shown when you reserve your ticket. I’ve attended several times and am always excited about the film I see, and many times, I enjoy a movie I may not have attended otherwise. Every week, the “Screen Unseen” is a perfect pick-me-up after a full day of classes.

Anyone who enjoys watching movies or is just looking for an inexpensive way to spend their free time should consider the AMC A-List program. I promise they won’t regret it! Some new movies are showing now, such as Terrifier 3, Saturday Night, and Joker: Folie à Deux. If you purchase a membership, you can see all three of these films for free and enjoy a free size upgrade on your popcorn!

