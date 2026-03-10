Wants vs. Needs: Saving Yourself From the Trend of Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you spend any amount of time on social media, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in the number of advertisements fed to you in some way or another within the last two years or so.

No, you’re not going crazy — Instagram stories now have up to three ads between user accounts, and Pinterest is basically unusable now with every other pin being an ad. Don’t even get me started on TikTok’s built-in shopping platform!

Whether it’s a doorbuster deal or a product that will “change my life,” I often find that I have to talk myself out of reaching for my wallet when I’m online. It’s too often that I become a victim of a micro-trend or a cheap product that I absolutely don’t need.

I’m not alone in this — overconsumption has become a growing issue, especially in the online space. Overconsumption has plagued the digital world: banking on trends, the implementation of ads, and shopping to thrive.

I’ve found that slowing down and asking myself a series of questions before I hit “buy” has helped me the most in saving money.

Is this product a want or a need?

The first thing to consider is whether or not this product is an essential item. This includes the obvious items like groceries, toiletries, and household essentials. If you use it and rely on it every day, it’s a need, not a want.

Now, if it’s a want, consider how useful it would be in your daily life. Decide if it’s something that will solve a recurring issue, you can imagine yourself using every day, or will save you time and money (or both) in the long run.

Am I buying this product to feel better about myself?

If the item in your cart stands as a firm “want,” then ask yourself how you’re feeling at the moment. This question is to reflect on a bigger issue at hand: are you buying this product to fill in a gap, mentally avoid something else in your life, or just to temporarily cure a depression with that little boost of dopamine?

It’s important to address these feelings and not take them out on your wallet. Retail therapy is a dangerous game to play and can lead to a serious shopping addiction. Even if you’re looking for a distraction, consider something creative, like a hobby you enjoy, or just reaching out to your friends.

Will I still want this product in 24 hours?

Bookmark the tab. Save the post. Keep it in the cart. Let it sit for about a day, maybe two, and if you come back to it later and have lost interest, it’s time to let it go.

This is actually a trick recommended by psychologists called the “24-hour rule.” It helps prevent impulse shopping and reduces the feeling of guilt or shame after making a big purchase by allowing you to take some time and consider it.

In this digital age, it’s nearly impossible to avoid an ad every now and then that catches your eye. However, whether you’re on a budget, have a spending problem, or want to cut down on your carbon footprint, these tips can help you steer clear of impulse buying yet another product you don’t really need.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!