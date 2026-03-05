A Guide To Decluttering Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With warmer weather slowly making its way back, your closet might be a chaotic mix of tank tops squeezed between winter jackets. Whether you’re planning to keep everything or make room for new pieces, now’s the perfect time to declutter your wardrobe and refresh for summer.

selling clothes

depop

One of the easiest ways to clear out space while making a little extra money is by selling clothes on Depop. The app works similarly to eBay but is centered around clothing, making it ideal for college students. Creating an account is quick, and listing items is very simple.

To help your pieces sell faster, focus on taking clear photos, either wearing the item or laying it on a plain background in bright, natural lighting. This helps buyers see the true color and condition. Using hashtags that match the style or season will also boost visibility. For example, a sweater might include hashtags like “winter,” “knit sweater,” or “Y2K.”

Since buyers often send offers, it’s smart to price your item a few dollars higher than what you would prefer to price it for. Depop also offers a boost feature, which boosts your item in their algorithm for a small fee, and helps your clothes sell much faster if you’re eager to sell. It’s usually best to post the item normally first and only boost if your engagement is slow, since you can turn the feature on and off at any time.

Plato’s closet

If you’re too busy to manage listings or just want quick cash, Plato’s Closet is another great option, and there’s one only 10 minutes off FSU’s campus. You can bring as many clothes as you want; the more the better, since they’re usually a little picky.

They tend to buy for the upcoming season, so avoiding out-of-season pieces will give you better results. If you have summer or winter clothes from last year that you no longer like, this is the perfect time to bring them in.

donating

For anyone who simply wants to donate, there are several places near campus where your clothes go directly to people who need them. City Walk, Living Harvest, and Good Samaritan are all great options that support you, homeless individuals, and families in the community.

upcyling

If your goal is to upcycle pieces you already own, there are plenty of easy ways to give old clothes new life. Upcycling, if you’re unfamiliar with the term, is the creative process of repurposing clothing to increase its durability.

When shirts are too big, I try to fix them by turning them inside out and hand-sewing slightly inward from the original seam, and it makes them so much more flattering. Even when you don’t have enough space for a sewing machine, it’s very easy to do this, and there are so many YouTube tutorials you can follow along with.

You can do this with bottoms, too. If jeans shrink or get too short, cutting them into shorts is an easy fix. Lining them up with a pair of shorts you already like helps you get the right length, and leaving a raw hem looks good without needing any sewing.

Decluttering your wardrobe doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Whether you’re selling, donating, or upcycling old pieces, refreshing your closet is a great way to reset for the new season and make room for new items.

