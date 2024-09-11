This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Last school year, I fell victim to the athleisure epidemic that has taken over most college students’ wardrobes. It makes sense; comfort over style is necessary in warm temperatures when you’re walking around all day. However, expressing myself through my clothes is something that I’ve always found excitement in. I tend to be more motivated to be active in class and get my work done when I’m wearing an outfit I feel good in. With this, I took the summer to figure out a common ground between comfy clothes and keeping my true style. The result was a simple solution: just add a bit of spice!

Accessorize No matter what your style is, investing in fun accessories is one of the best things you can do for your wardrobe. Jewelry is an easy go-to. Try layering necklaces and bracelets along with adding some simple rings. There are also a lot of places to buy unique and silly earrings; I currently have a pair of disco ball ones I bring out occasionally. @rubesvance colours on colours today! basic outfit but elevated with some funky accessories🤠🕺🏽🪐 #ootd #fitspo #outfitinspo ♬ original sound – Stevie (slash’s version) Another thing I’ve recently been trying out is hair accessories such as bows, bandanas, and clips. I truly feel so put together when my hair bow matches my shirt. A bonus about hair accessories is that they’re cheap to buy and are perfect to add to a plain outfit kind of day! Try Out Different Pants Sometimes outfits can feel very repetitive when you have a bunch of cute shirts but not a lot of bottoms to mix and match them with. Try out different kinds of pants or shorts, such as cargo, flowy, or corduroy. Flowy pants are a must during the warmer months because they can make you look put together while serving the perfect amount of comfort. Leggings are a staple for most college students, and there are plenty of ways to dress them up! Recently, I’ve been finding cute graphic shirts or tank tops that color match the leggings for a quick outfit that looks well thought out. Knit cardigans or loose dress shirts are also a nice addition to layer over a simple legging outfit. Look For Unique Finds Thrifting is the ideal method for finding unique pieces of clothing, but sometimes it can be challenging to find a good thrift store in your area. I’ve recently been finding a lot of my new favorite pieces from online thrift stores like Depop. The nice thing about these stores is that a younger demographic sells them, so you’re more likely to find something you love without having to dig through bins! Upcycling is the Answer Thankfully, spicing up your wardrobe doesn’t always have to mean buying new things. Upcycling the clothes you already have can not only be a fun craft but a way for you to style your clothes differently. Recently, I’ve been cutting off the collars of my old T-shirts that I don’t wear anymore for a fresh, off-the-shoulder look. It makes shirts more breathable in the warmer weather, and they can be styled with almost anything. @neen.edwards2 maybe i stretched the collar out to much but i still love #diyshirt #diy #cuttingneckline #tshirthack #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo Another thing to do with old clothes is to embroider them with thread! Seen especially in jeans and other denim items, adding a permanent pop of color can go a long way. You can use a sewing machine, but most of these projects can be done with a simple needle and thread.

Show your wardrobe some love with either a quick craft or some cute accessories! Having a plethora of outfits that are not only comfortable to wear but make you feel stylish can truly make the school day a whole lot sweeter.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!