Why 2026 is the Year of Ignoring Fashion Trends 

From the cow-print-on-everything trend in 2020 to the recent polka-dot fad, fashion trends are ever-changing. As clothing items cycle in and out of my closet, my appreciation for the confidence that comes from wearing what truly reflects who I am grows. For me personally, appreciating (or critiquing) the fashion choices of celebrities, strangers, and even my peers has always been an instinct. Sometimes, I even find myself distracted by passersby whose outfits can either improve or worsen my mood, though I may take my opinions a bit further than most.

Despite being opinionated, I didn’t always like what I saw in my own closet. Only recently have I begun to settle into a style of my own: a mosaic of all my fashion inspirations.

Microtrends are hurting your pockets… and your closet

“I got an amazing quality, ethically made new staple piece from SHEIN,” said no one ever.

Microtrends have become a fast track to wasting money and supporting fast fashion. Growing up in the age of social media made it effortless to slip in and out of different styles. I know I’m not the only one who experimented with being alternative and indie, then pivoted to a gym girl aesthetic, then a clean girl aesthetic, yet none of them truly felt like me.

When it’s time to pick out an outfit, I often find myself digging through SHEIN and Edikted tops that I’ve either never worn or now dislike. As college students, it’s easy to shop on low-priced websites to buy pieces that will likely only be worn to the bar. However, it’s even easier to think twice before purchasing items that might fall apart after just one wear.

Fast fashion isn’t just poor quality; it’s usually produced unethically. With this, I find that the best way to find affordable, ethical clothing is thrifting. Though it may require some patience, thrifting can allow you to find unique pieces that no one else has. It’s also a fun and affordable activity to do with your friends!

Aesthetic guidelines are stifling creativity

Claiming to be a certain aesthetic is a slippery slope. Often, the people that you try to fit in with are the ones who judge you the most. Try to be “cottagecore,” and the cottagecore crowd may say you don’t wear enough bows and lace.

The best way to find a style that works for you is to combine your favorite elements from a variety of aesthetics. There’s no greater constraint than trying to put yourself into a certain aesthetic box. Allowing yourself to get creative with your style, regardless of what may be trending, can be the difference between fitting in and standing out.

Prioritize YOU

It’s okay for your fashion sense to change! Looking back at my Pinterest board from 2020 sends shivers down my spine, but it’s every cringey outfit I’ve worn that has shaped my style today. My favorite way to inspire myself is to save outfits or pieces that I see on Instagram, or even take photos of outfits I like on strangers and my peers.

Whether a style is trending, out of season, or never-done-before, the most important element of an outfit is confidence. Omnipresent on social media, advertisements, commercials, and conversation, fashion itself is a trend that will never go out of style.

