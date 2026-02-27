4 Ways to Give Your Car Personality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like some college students, you’ve probably received the hand-me-downs of your siblings for your first car. In my case, it was my mom’s 7-year-old Honda, but the point still stands. The main challenge when getting a used car like this is making it your own. After all, how do you turn a car that you’ve spent the past half a decade going to grade school in uniquely your own?

The shift can be irrelevant to some, and the most important thing to others, since this new (but old) car is your first taste of independence. To ease you into making your car a true reflection of yourself, here are four ways to transform your humble transportation at little to no cost.

Trinkets and the Power of Double-Sided Tape View this post on Instagram Ever since I was little and learned what a car was, I knew for sure that I wanted to put Shopkins, Littlest Pet Shop Pets (LPS), and every little trinket imaginable in there. Fast forward 10 years, and the idea was still very much there. Although I outgrew the Shopkins and LPS, like every girl, I’m no stranger to blind bags. So, if you’re wondering what to do with the endless army of Smiskis and Calico Critters on your vanity, grab some double-sided tape from Amazon and start sticking them on your dashboard! However, I’d recommend proceeding with caution since what starts as one trinket ends up with nine different critters joining you on every ride. Floral Takeover Sometimes, the best way to get through hour-long traffic slumps is by playing some music and pretending you’re anywhere else. There’s no better way to help with this than to fill your car with florals. Whether it’s a crochet flower basket that you hang behind your car seat, or a plastic flower clip-in for your vents, every detail can help you tune out the honking and chaos from the cars outside. If you really want to go with the whole theme, grabbing a flowery air freshener or two would take it to the next level. Riding With the Rainbow View this post on Instagram Sunroofs are typically the forgotten gems of cars. As kids, we got excited on the blue moon occasions when our parents opened them to see the sky above. What better way to employ your free will than to make that sunroof just a little more interesting? One quick search for stained glass window decals will transform your car into a rainbow of hues on every ride. Although the application is a bit tedious, the outcome is definitely worth it. It looks absolutely gorgeous and will leave anyone who goes into your car wanting one of their own. Sticker it Up When all else fails, adding a couple of stickers in those blank spaces can make all the difference. Not only are they the easiest thing on this list to add to your car, but they’re affordable and look adorable. Also, if you suck at commitment, you could always get removable stickers that don’t leave sticky residue behind. For a floral theme, my favorite way to fill in those empty spots is with little insect stickers to really take it to the next level.

At the end of the day, whether you go all-in with the stained-glass sunroof or keep it simple with a couple of stickers, it’s important to customize your car into a mosaic of yourself. It’s one of our first steps into adulthood, and with how uncertain life past high school gets, it can be reassuring to have a little safe place in your corner to go to whenever you need a short escape.

