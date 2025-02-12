4 Items You Need To Build the Perfect Journaling Starter Kit

Journaling has taken the social media world by storm in recent months. TikTok is full of viral videos about creative journaling, from junk to reading journals. You may have seen videos of users creating spreads or showing off their completed journals. Journaling is a great way to relax and get creativity flowing, and it’s never too late to start.
While inspiration may be easy to come by, it may be more difficult to decide which supplies work best for you, and you may not know where to purchase the items needed to start. Though there are no specific supplies required to journal, there are a few that can help you maximize the creativity of your spreads. If you’ve been looking to start a journal of your own, here are four items that’ll help kickstart your creative energy, whether you’re seeking to write creatively or reflectively.
- A Journal
Purchasing a journal may seem like the obvious way to start, but choosing which type best suits your needs is more challenging. If you’re looking to do daily reflective journaling, you may want to purchase a journal that has pre-dated pages, such as a Hobonichi Techo or LEUCHTTURM1917 daily planner.
If you want to create a less structured journal, such as a junk or reading one, a standard notebook from Moleskine may be a good choice. Though some brands can be expensive, similar products can be found on Amazon for a more affordable bargain. My best advice is to take time to research and decide which journal works best for you. Don’t be afraid to consult online resources like TikTok and YouTube as you explore what you’re interested in!
- Stickers
Stickers may seem childish, but they’re the easiest solution to filling in empty space when journaling. If you don’t have access to a printer to print photos, stickers are a great alternative to still provide a visual element on a spread.
They’re also available everywhere, like craft stores or websites like Etsy. Some brands even offer subscription clubs that send the subscriber new stickers every month. Stickers are available for every niche occasion, so just browse sites like PIPSTICKS and Etsy for the perfect one to suit your entry.
- Pens
The best way to inspire a good spread is to find the right pen. Brush pens are a great option for bold titles. Brands like Tombow and MILDLINER are available in brush form and can be purchased at stores like Target and Michaels, as well as on Amazon.
Additionally, tutorials for easy calligraphy and unique titles are available on TikTok and YouTube if you need inspiration. If in search of something different, thousands of pen tests and reviews are available on TikTok. Explore the options and find something that works for you!
- Adhesive
Though attaching ephemera with glue may seem like the obvious choice, there are alternative options for adhering items to your journal.
Washi tape is a more decorative option. It’s an easy way to add visual interest to a spread while also serving a useful purpose. You can find it at a variety of stores, including Amazon, independent sellers on Etsy, and local craft stores. Additionally, products called glue runners are available and can make adhering large and thick items easier.
Journaling can be a great way to relieve stress, visualize ideas, or keep memories. If you were overwhelmed about starting a journal, I hope these ideas can help you begin your scrapbooking journey!
