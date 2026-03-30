4 Ways to Ease Back Into School After Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is a need for many college students. Whether you’re going on a trip, hanging out with friends, or simply going home to see family, the weeklong pause in the school year is necessary for all students to survive the Spring semester.

However, going back to campus and getting back into the swing of things can be difficult. Here, I’ve gathered some of my favorite ways to ease back into my routine after the beloved spring break.

Set a New Routine View this post on Instagram With the Spring semester almost over, it’s hard to give classes your 100% undivided attention. I also find that old routines simply will not cut it anymore. Setting a new routine can be the small change that you need to keep yourself motivated. Going to bed a little earlier, or even setting a new study time study are small changes that can motivate you to stay productive. Set Small Goals Going into the final stretch of the Spring semester can make the deadlines seem never-ending, so instead of stressing yourself out over an assignment that’s due three weeks from now, set small goals to help you check things off your to-do list. If you have an essay, set one day to do research, the next day to write the introduction, and so on. Instead of procrastinating and completing this essay at the last minute, give yourself small checkpoints. Another method could be breaking your week down into completing smaller tasks over the course of the week. Do one assignment on Monday, two on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, and so on. It gives you time to finish your assignments without overwhelming yourself. Prepare Ahead The idea of going to your first couple of 8 a.m. classes after spring break sounds awful, but to prepare for this nightmare, organizing all of your class materials beforehand can give you the motivation to go. If you take notes by hand, have your next page ready to start writing down what your professor says, or if you take notes on your laptop, have a new section ready on your Google Doc to write. Whether you take notes by hand or electronically, there are ways to prepare for coming back to class. Another way I like to prepare ahead of time is to set up my planner. Write down all of your due dates with the class they’re for, and have the rest of your year planned out. Having your planner ready can be a game-changer, setting you up for success for the rest of the year. Be With Your People View this post on Instagram The best way to ease yourself into academic life after spring break is to hang out with all the people you missed over break. Reconnecting with all of your peers can encourage and motivate you to finish the school year on a positive note.

Jumping back into school after spring break can be extremely difficult, but using some of these methods can make the transition easier and can help you stay on track with your assignments. These methods have definitely helped me adjust to being productive again after turning off my brain for a week!

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