3 Tips to Make Your Clothes Last Longer

It’s a Friday night: you’ve planned a super cute outfit, only to put it on and realize you’ve got a hole in your top. You end up wearing it anyway, but mourn the loss of a beloved shirt and throw it away as soon as you get home.

However, next time this happens to you, wait a second! Your top can be saved in a matter of minutes and with only a few materials.

In an era of polyester clothes and fast fashion, it’s hard to find clothing that will last you years. As a college student, buying fast fashion is convenient and cheap, but when you’re buying new clothes as soon as the old ones start to fray, you end up spending a lot more money than intended. The waste created from cheap materials is also harmful to the environment, since it can take hundreds of years to decompose.

Luckily for everyone, there are plenty of ways to save your wallet and the environment.

Sew and stitch your clothes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoop n Sew | Hand Embroidery | Crochet | Gifting (@hoopnsew) Sewing and stitching your clothes is one of the most straightforward tips, but it’s also a skill that can take a little more time to master. Firstly, it’s important to know that you don’t need to have a sewing machine to keep your clothes in good shape. Most of my sewing projects have been hand-sewn, and they’ve survived for years. There are plenty of different stitches, but you only need to know a basic running stitch, backstitch, and overstitch for most projects. These can be used to fix a fraying edge, broken strap, or small hole. For bigger holes, a piece of similar colored fabric and matching thread might be necessary to use as a patch if you don’t want it to be seen. You can also use a fun, patterned fabric if you like more of a DIY look. More complex stitches and sewing machines can be used for more in-depth fixes, but it’s important to know a few basic stitches to help you fix your clothes as soon as you see a rip or a lost button. Polyester Hems and Fraying View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie (@lizziedesignstudio) I mentioned that polyester is the most common fabric in most clothing today, which presents more challenges when trying to sew it. Stretchy or silky polyester is difficult to sew through without the fabric becoming bumpy. A fun, and slightly dangerous, fix for that is using fire. We all know plastic melts. What’s polyester made of? Plastic. By taking a small flame from a lighter, you can lightly burn the edges of polyester fabric to seal the raw ends and prevent fraying. However, you don’t want to bring the lighter close to the fabric or keep it there for too long because it can catch fire. When you’re burning the edges, make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area and keep an eye on your fabric. Before doing this, make sure your material is polyester, because this tip will not work on real silk, wool, or cotton, and they will definitely catch fire. Check the clothing label, and if you’re not sure, don’t burn it. Removing stains View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Eppley (@rachaeleppley) While most people tend to keep a stain remover pen in their bag or around the house, bigger stains need something a little stronger. If you have an article of clothing that’s completely white, try soaking it in a mixture of four parts water and one part bleach, so the bleach dilutes and doesn’t burn through your clothing. Keep your white clothes in the mixture for around 10 minutes, then rinse under cold water to remove all the bleach, and wash on a cold-water cycle. Stains on clothing in other colors can be gently scrubbed by hand under cold water. You can also add baking soda, dish soap, or hydrogen peroxide if the stain is too strong. Rinse again using cold water and wash on a cold-water cycle. It’s always important to use cold water when dealing with stains because hot water can set the stain into your clothes and make it more difficult to remove.

Hopefully, these tips can help you keep your clothes in good condition for a lot longer than just a few years. With a little DIY, you can save money, the environment, and your favorite pair of pants!

