4 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Turned 20

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At my big age of 22, I’ve gone through many feelings associated with the doom and despair of growing up. Between the epic highs and lows of college and nightmares of growing up, enjoying my 20s hasn’t been easy. Now with two years of it under my belt, I’ve decided that every second of it must be enjoyed. For anyone facing the 19-year-old scaries, I’ve officially figured out 20.

Slow Down

To quote Billy Joel, “Slow down, you’re doing fine.” In my experience, everyone tries to rush their 20s and get wherever they’re trying to go. No one takes time to stop and smell the roses. I was also this person, constantly worrying about the future. Your 20s are supposed to be “the best time of your life” and elicit the most change. If all I did was worry about growing up, I’d never have taken the time to realize how I was getting there. Slowing down and enjoying every day is hard, but 20 takes time. Every experience deserves all the attention one can give it; take the time to slow down and live every single day. Many say to “live every day like it’s the last,” but I don’t like that phrase. I prefer to say that you should live every day because you deserve it.

Play Around

I’m not sure when society decided that young adults no longer get to play, but it might be my biggest pet peeve. Some of my greatest memories of youth are going to a friend’s house to play, riding bikes, or swimming. The part of that statement that bugs me is “youth,” because 20 is the peak of youth. Playing can only get better with the freedom and critical thinking of 20. With big kid authority, play is that much better. Sometimes it’s alright to take an afternoon to the beach, have sleepovers on school nights, and make little crafts to hang up on your own fridge. Turning 20 isn’t the finite end of youth and excitement; it just looks a little different when you no longer have a curfew.

Make Mistakes

View this post on Instagram The whole business of falling, standing up, and doing it again can be daunting. Making mistakes is tricky, and it’s also embarrassing and disheartening. However, if not now, then when will you make them? There are plenty of years after 20 to be perfect, so I stopped caring about perfection. One of the most important things I have to remind myself is that, even now, growth isn’t linear. There is no single way to do anything or a right way to get where you want to go. Taking three steps forward and two steps back is a good thing; it’s caused me to learn from myself and grow. So, make mistakes, fall, and dust yourself off because everyone has to and will do it.

Make Memories