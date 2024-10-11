4 Reasons Why I Decided to Ditch Meat and Become Vegetarian

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vegetarianism was always a choice for me. I began avoiding meat when I was around eight years old while visiting my distant family’s mini farm full of dogs, pigs, and chickens. Needless to say, the night didn’t end well for eight-year-old me who went from playing with the pigs to being served pulled pork for dinner. After that, choosing to avoid meat altogether wasn’t difficult for me.

While it took some convincing from my parents, I eventually adopted the lifestyle and stuck to the commitment for around seven years before I eventually caved and took a hiatus. Now, I’m a freshman in college and back and better than ever on my meatless journey!

Not many people are enamored by the idea of cutting out all meat consumption in their lives, and that’s okay! Becoming a vegetarian is not for everyone, and that’s acceptable. There are a ton of people who believe the diet is essential to the lifestyles and well-being of everyone on planet Earth, but, honestly, it’s a huge decision and a personal one, too!

So, here are four reasons as to why I went vegetarian:

Becoming a vegetarian isn’t a decision I made lightly, especially knowing it could change a lot in my day-to-day life. The temptations to quit and gorge on some delicious bacon were nearly impossible for me to combat, but again, the lifestyle isn’t a decision for everyone! It’s why I chose to specifically indulge in the pescatarian side of it and limit my meat intake to just fish. Everything has its pros and cons, including vegetarianism!

