Fun and Fresh New Hobbies to Try in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Hobbies can help you discover yourself, and what better way to do that than by finding some fun and fresh ones? Trying out new activities is a great way to de-stress from the chaos that can often be a part of life. As a college student, having hobbies that bring me joy is essential in bringing excitement and balance into my life. So, here are some of my favorite new hobbies you could try yourself:

Playing Pickleball Over the summer, my family and I would play pickleball almost every evening in our community park. We heard that it was the fastest-growing sport in America and immediately fell in love. Pickleball can be a great new hobby that promotes health and wellness and builds a community atmosphere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie 'Trinity' Irvine (@jessie.i.irvine) FSU has its own pickleball courts, which makes starting this new hobby as a college student so much easier! The accessibility and inclusiveness of pickleball make it an easy hobby to pick up for both beginners and advanced players. Doing Your Nails For many of us girls, having your nails done is such a fun and exciting experience. Learning how to do your nails is a great way to gain a new skill and express yourself in your own way. Nail art is a hobby that allows you to be creative and experiment with different styles in your free time. This hobby can also save your bank account! You could spend hundreds of dollars at the nail salon, so this is a much cheaper alternative. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gel Nail Technician – Manc (@nailsbynatashah) If you get really good, you could also make it into a business as a way of making some extra cash. If you want to learn how to do nails, there are many online tutorials and Instagram pages where you can learn the basics of nail art. This is such a niche hobby and so cool to try! Bowling As a little kid, I loved going to bowling alleys with my friends for birthdays or just for fun. While it may seem like an old-fashioned activity, bowling might just be a brand-new hobby to bring out your inner child. Whether you go alone or bring friends with you, bowling can create a community that fosters friendly competition with an overall fun experience! FSU even has its own bowling alley located in the student union. This is an easy way to get involved and participate in an activity that might just become your new favorite hobby. Reading a Book In a world where many of us are glued to our phones or have short attention spans, reading can transport you into a whole new world that keeps you engaged and entertained. There’s a genre for everyone, whether it’s fiction, nonfiction, or graphic novels. A recent book I couldn’t put down was called The Perfect Marriage, which was full of twists that kept me hooked until the very end. Reading is a perfect hobby to occupy your time when you’re bored, relaxing, or want some entertainment in your day that doesn’t come from your phone!

Exploring new hobbies can be challenging, but extremely fun. Participating in these hobbies and putting yourself in new situations can help build new connections with others, especially in college. Give some of these fun and fresh hobbies a try and they may just become your new favorite hobby!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!