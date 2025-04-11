Become Your Own At-Home Barista With These 4 Drink Recipes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Lately, I’ve been obsessed with adding toppings to my coffee: cold foam, syrups, you name it. As delicious as they taste, coffee shops way overcharge for special flavors, and I don’t know about you, but I cannot regularly afford a $7 drink.

Luckily, there are so many drinks that are equally (if not more) delicious that you can make at home! Here are a few simple recipes to get you started:

chai latte While there’s no doubt that the authentic method of making chai by boiling spices and milk is the best way to prepare it, pre-made chai mixes aren’t a bad alternative, especially in a pinch. My favorite is the Tazo Classic Chai Latte concentrate. No other liquid concentrate or tea bags have tasted nearly as good as this one does. Trust me on this. It tastes very similar to a Starbucks chai latte, and I believe it’s the same brand they once used in stores. At around $6 for 32 ounces, you get about four to five full drinks in one container, which is a pretty good deal considering the prices in cafes. Since it’s a concentrate, all you have to do is mix it with one part of a milk of your choice, hot or iced. I typically use oat or whole milk, but if I want a sweeter drink, I’ll also add in a flavored creamer. Pour over ice for a cold drink, or pop it in the microwave if you’re craving something warm. Simple Latte With Flavored Cold Foam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frann’s Cafecito Bar! ☕️ (@thecafegirly) I’m not sure why I thought cold foam required a blender or a lot of ingredients, but spoiler alert: it doesn’t. Making your own is super easy, and you can customize the flavor. All you need to do is froth heavy whipping cream and a creamer of your choice to add some flavor. You can do this with an inexpensive handheld frother. I love the Chobani creamers for this, and there are so many delicious flavors to choose from. My personal favorites are the sweet cream (which is somehow miles better than vanilla, even as a vanilla lover) and the limited edition white chocolate raspberry. To make the iced latte, pour the milk of your choice and an espresso shot (or two) over ice. I don’t have an espresso machine or a coffee maker, so I’m a fan of instant alternatives like Nescafé’s instant espresso. Of course, I’d prefer the real thing, but when living in a dorm and saving money comes into play, instant is the way to go. Instant Brown Sugar Whipped Coffee If you were on TikTok in 2020, there’s no doubt you remember the whipped coffee trend. Though I may not want to be reminded of the time we were stuck inside all day, I still enjoy an easy whipped coffee recipe. Mix instant coffee, brown sugar, and syrups of your choice with hot water and froth. Add ice and a milk of your choice, and you’ve made one of the easiest coffees ever. If you’re a big fan of the foamy texture, you could even mix the whipped coffee with cold foam or add just the whipped coffee on top of flavored milk, like strawberry milk. I’ve also seen people top coconut water with whipped coffee, and though I love both things individually, I’m not sure I’ll be trying that one quite yet. Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐜𝐞👩🏻‍🍳 (@kharisma.pc) Matcha has grown in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, so if you’ve tried it, you’re likely either someone who loves it or thinks it tastes like grass. As a matcha fanatic, I urge those who think it tastes like grass to give it another try. PSA: It’s really easy to mess up a matcha latte, so your opinion of matcha may be unfairly clouded depending on the barista. A fun way to spice up your matcha at home is by adding strawberries for flavor and sweetness. Start by preparing a strawberry puree by mixing strawberries cut into small pieces with sugar. Add ice and your milk of choice over the strawberries, and leave room on top for the matcha. Most people prepare their matcha simply by mixing it with hot water until it’s light and smooth. I’d recommend ceremonial-grade matcha powder for the best taste (it’s expensive but will last a while). If you’re not a fan of the texture of fruit puree, I’ve also seen people add strawberry protein milk to their matcha for an even easier way to add flavor. You could even try this same technique with other fruits.

These simple drinks are good staples to make at home that can easily be customized to your liking. Making drinks instead of buying them can be cheaper in the long run, and by using your own cup, you can cut down on single-use plastics.

I also love being able to control exactly what goes into my drink and making sure it’s to my liking every time. There’s nothing worse than paying for an expensive drink only for it to taste terrible. Maybe you’ll find your new favorite combo by trying one of these drinks!

