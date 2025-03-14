4 Budget-Friendly Spots for Your Next NYC Visit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

New York, New York — it’s a wonderful town (if you have the funds, that is). As a college student, seeing the sights of New York for a reasonable price can be incredibly difficult. However, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit New York City a few times, and because of this, I’ve gotten a good sense of how to make the most of a New York trip on a budget. If you’re looking to do the same, here are some of my favorite activities, views, and restaurants in NYC!

Bryant Park

While Central Park and Washington Square Park are both good, free options to spend your days in the city, my absolute favorite spot in Manhattan is Bryant Park. Events happen frequently on the great lawn of Bryant Park, with movies being shown there over the summer and an ice-skating rink open in winter. Their website even has a "Things to Do" section that details their upcoming events with a search-by-date feature. My favorite section of the park, however, is called the Reading Room. This area of the park is a free outdoor library with plenty of seating options, complete with umbrellas to provide some shade. The Reading Room gives free access to books, newspapers, and magazines, and they also host events there throughout the year! If you feel like splurging, there are also a few food spots within the park, including a bar and grill restaurant on the east side of the park and a Wafels & Dinges waffle shop (my go-to splurge location) on the west side. The park also features areas to play chess, ping pong, and more!

The New York Public Library

Okay, one more library option before we move on. The New York Public Library's main branch is conveniently located right next to Bryant Park on Fifth Ave and is too iconic to miss on your next trip to New York. While the main branch doesn't have a circulating collection (you'll need to visit other branches like the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library across the street if you're looking to check out a book), this branch frequently has amazing exhibitions, making it, essentially, a free museum trip! Their permanent collection features a wide variety of things like cuneiform tablets, the stuffed animals that inspired Winnie the Pooh, the Gutenberg Bible, and some of Mozart's very own symphony manuscripts. A free audio tour of the library is also available, which, given its rich history and stunning three-story architecture, is worth it for those interested.

Chinatown

New York has several Chinatown neighborhoods, but Chinatown in Lower Manhattan is one of the largest. Located near Canal Street (which also leads you into Little Italy, another great spot to visit), Chinatown has several shops, cafes, and restaurants that I'd recommend visiting. Several restaurants and local vendors line the streets of Chinatown, but I have some favorites of my own: Silk Road Cafe, the best cafe to sit down and relax with a cup of good tea; Golden Steamer, my favorite place for steamed buns and other snacks; and Tao Hong, my favorite bakery for treats like egg tarts and moon cakes. Each of these spots is too amazing not to mention, so I have to mention all three! My biggest suggestion while visiting Chinatown is to visit as many vendors as possible; just make sure you have cash on hand for the cash-only vendors! Chinatown also has some wonderful parks, including Columbus Park and Seward Park. Both are perfect spots to sit and rest as you explore the area. My favorite thing to do is to grab some food to go and sit in one of these spots to eat.

Gravesend Pizzeria