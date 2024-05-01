4 Must Do’s During a Summer in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Whether you’re going on your dream girl’s trip or coming back to your home city after an exhausting semester, there are some things you just have to do when in the Big Apple. New York City contains an overwhelming number of activities, shows, museums, and historic landmarks, but, in my personal opinion (and after consulting many natives), these are the places and events you must enjoy to get the full NYC experience.

the Chelsea Flea market

The Chelsea Flea Market is New York’s biggest vintage-antique market which, if you’re like me, sounds like a dream come true! Every Saturday and Sunday (rain or shine!) starting at 8 a.m., hundreds of vendors set up shop on 29 West 25th Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway. They sell their unique handmade or carefully curated wares to anyone passing by until they close at 5 p.m.

Artists from all around Manhattan bring their most unique creations, so there’s no doubt you’ll find something unwaveringly unique to add to your wardrobe or antique collection. If you’re a fan of antique records, unique artworks, quirky jewelry, or adorable knick-knacks, you must visit this charming pop-up market if you’re in NYC on a weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

Everyone who’s been to New York has seen the hordes of people storming the halls of the Museum of Modern Art or Metropolitan Museum of Art. If you want to appreciate beautiful displays of artwork without having to deal with overwhelming crowds, I’d recommend the Museum of the Moving Image. Their website says, “With exhibitions and screenings on the art, history, technique, and science of the moving image, MoMI presents the real and imagined worlds of our past, present, and future.”

You’ll have the pleasure of viewing a deluge of screens displaying the beauty that can be garnered from using modern technology. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.

I’m personally partial to this museum at the moment because they’re displaying a temporary and interactive exhibit on the works of Jim Henson. If you’re a Muppet-lover, this is a must-see.

Central Park Conservatory Garden

The Central Park Conservatory Garden is a gorgeous hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. This garden is six acres full of tulips, lilacs, crabapple trees, summer perennials, and chrysanthemums. These alluring floral displays are guaranteed to create a serene atmosphere for anyone who may decide to lie with a book, set up a small picnic, or just meander through the charming area.

This garden’s summer hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a common destination for small weddings and seasonal plant displays. The destination opened in 1937 and was named for the glass conservatory built in 1899 to offer small plant displays to the public. It was then updated to create the captivating three distinct areas: the French-style North Garden, Italian-style Center Garden, and English-style South Garden. This garden offers a window to a mystical world anyone would be lucky to see.

Roosevelt Island

If you want to get away from ultra-touristy destinations but still want a lovely view of Manhattan, you can take the cable car ride to Roosevelt Island. Roosevelt Island is a small island anchored in the middle of the East River that’s only two miles long and 800 feet wide, making it ideal for traveling on foot. In the summertime, the island blooms with oodles of pink cherry blossom trees, providing a picture-esque frame to the many landmarks and art installations.

Notable attractions are the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, the tramway that provides stunning views of the city, Cornell Tech’s campus, and a beautiful yet haunting abandoned smallpox hospital that makes for great photos. This charming nook of Manhattan can be a welcome release from the insanity of the big city.

Of course, the touristy sites of NYC can be exciting and very fun, but if you want to be sure to make your trip as stress-free as possible, I’d recommend including a few of these stops in your itinerary. These beautiful spots are nearly tourist-free, and, who knows? You may make some of your best memories there. Happy travels!

