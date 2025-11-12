How To Get Soft Hair With Hard Water

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all seen those advertisements featuring picture-perfect women in front of white backdrops, tossing their luscious locks of silky-smooth hair. Naturally, we try to achieve this type of perfection by purchasing various products, researching hair-growth serums, and experimenting with different routines.

This is a road that I’ve gone down a few too many times. Nothing puts a damper on my mood like unmanageable, chalky-feeling hair. It’s a hassle to brush through, it never feels clean, and, despite my best efforts, it seems like none of the products in the world can fix it.

It wasn’t until I pinpointed the culprit behind all of my hair-related woes that things finally began to make sense: The issue isn’t the products I’m using — it’s the water itself.

If you’re struggling with any of the above issues and can’t seem to figure out what’s causing them, the most likely culprit is what’s called “hard water.”

What Is Hard Water?

Hard water is water that contains a high concentration of dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals are more prevalent in some areas than others, infiltrating groundwater and municipal plumbing, which is exactly how they come out of your shower head and onto your hair.

These minerals often cause frizziness, breakage, and that dreadful feeling that your hair is never truly clean, even after you’ve just washed it. In extreme cases, they can even leave a white residue after the water has evaporated.

According to hard water concentration maps, hard water is found most commonly in the Southwest, due to its high concentrations of limestone and other mineral-rich rocks. The Northeast, on the other hand, is revered for its soft water, as coastal cities aren’t suitable environments for these hair-harming minerals.

With all of this being said, here’s how to get the most out of your hair despite a potentially unfortunate geolocation.

Chelating Shampoo

At the beginning of my hard water hair care journey, my biggest mistake was underestimating the power of a chelating shampoo. I refused to believe that the answer to my problems was so simple. I searched for filtered shower heads, pre-shower protective hair treatments, and even started researching small water-softening systems before I really gave chelating shampoo its due diligence.

Chelating shampoo works by removing mineral deposits, heavy metals, and chlorine buildup from hair, which makes it the perfect solution to hard water-induced mineral buildup. It’s been a complete game-changer for my hair, as it’s helped restore the light, soft texture that hard water seemed to eliminate.

However, it’s recommended to use a chelating shampoo only once a week to remove buildup, as it’s more stripping than a typical shampoo, and overuse can cause dryness.

Moisturize

Speaking of dryness, the next best thing to do for your hair after treating it with a chelating shampoo is to moisturize it as best you can. As previously mentioned, chelating shampoos are designed to strip the hair, which can leave your locks in need of a little bit of TLC.

A moisturizing conditioner or a hair mask is a great way to restore that moisture. Not only will they nourish your hair, but they’ll make it look healthy and shiny in the process.

Healthy Hair Ahead

Now that you’re an expert on hard water, its effects, and how to combat it, I hope you can give your hair the care it deserves and start loving how it feels again.

