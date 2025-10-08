How to Have the Perfect Fall Day Without a New England Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you love fall and all things autumn, you know that a New England or Northeast fall season is iconic and famous everywhere. However, not everyone lives in or can go to the Northeast region. The great news is that fall vibes are everlasting and all around us.

I know for me at least, as soon as classes are in session or my summer vacations and internship schedule is over, I already start bringing out my dusty pumpkin decor that’s been begging to be out of storage. Pumpkin loaves, cinnamon apple syrups, the Harry Potter movie series, and my UGG boots all begin to make an appearance in my weekly lineup. Creating a fall vibe is like prepping for Christmas, but with more food, honestly.

So don’t be discouraged if you live in a hot tropical city or region, or somewhere where those fall vibes aren’t all there. You can do it yourself and make the vibes come to you! To really immerse yourself, like much of anything else, using your senses is one of the best ways to completely understand something.

Taste the Season

Nothing says fall like the taste of seasonal drinks and snacks. Food, drinks, and even candles will always set the mood. One of the best things about fall and the holidays is that all seasonal flavors come out of hiding and are here for a limited time.

Yes, you know her, you may love her; the pumpkin spice latte will never not be a fall staple, but there’s so much more to explore if that isn’t your favorite! Going for a drink or even saving money and making drinks with your friends is a great way to set the fall mood. I personally love having a pumpkin creamer on hand and in my coffee in the mornings — the taste just makes it feel like I’m in the season, while it’s still 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida. But there’s always chai lattes, apple cider flavors, and maple-flavored anything.

So, bake or make something with a fun twist, and you’ll be tasting the fall vibes in no time. Not to mention how delicious your home will smell after baking delicious goodies. I love to go on TikTok or baking websites to try new recipes.

Create the Scenery

Not every city has fiery red and orange leaves falling to the ground and covering the streets, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to a nice fall feel around you. Decorating your space, especially in areas you spend the most time in, is crucial! Starting with a simple pillow or two and a candle can go such a long way.

Go ahead and pick up some pumpkins from the store, and they can be inexpensive, such as from Five Below, and set them around your coffee table and living room! Some dried flowers in warm fall tones, or stringing up fairy lights for that golden glow in your space. Even a plaid or seasonal colored blanket tossed over your couch can change the entire mood of your space.

It’s perfect for the mood if you have a classic fall movie pulled up, like Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, or a fall Spotify playlist that plays when you’re cooking fall recipes in the kitchen.

Dress the Part

Even if your city doesn’t drop below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, you can still feel your New England Autumn-self. Dressing in comfort and a cozy style is what fall is all about. So even if you save your cute sweaters for being at home or an indoor activity, you can try a light or thin cardigan when you go to work or class!

Fabrics and colors are also key, think mustard yellow, burgundy, shades of chocolate brown, burnt orange, or even neutrals. Pairing these with some cozy boots or slippers like classic UGG boots will set you in the mood.

At its very core, fall is about comfort, tradition, classics, and feeling the special holidays creep in. You most definitely don’t need to be in New England or somewhere extremely niche to feel the true spirit of this fantastic season. You can bring the vibes to you by doing special things in your daily rituals.

So light that candle, grab your favorite book, hit up your best friend to carve pumpkins, and wear that cardigan you’ve been dying to wear. Fall is something you can create right where you are!

