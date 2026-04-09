3 Ways I Pass Time at the Airport Without Getting Bored

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over spring break, I was at seven different airports. For most people, that might sound like the worst thing ever, but I didn’t mind at all. I grew up in a family that took frequent vacations and spent a lot of time at the airport waiting for flights. I’ve grown to love the airport and can now spend all day there without getting bored.

With the hours-long airport security lines over the break, I found myself spending even longer at the airport than usual. To me, how quickly time passes in the airport is up to the individual. With this, I have a couple of strategies that I use to avoid airport boredom.

Use this time to be productive @romenace charli xcx had a point airport@Charli XCX ♬ original sound – girlypopgrl There’s something about being at the airport that makes me feel productive and efficient. If this applies to anyone else, I recommend taking advantage of it. I often get out my laptop and start working on some homework or anything else that might be on my to-do list. Especially if I find myself having over an hour between once I arrive at my gate and when boarding starts, I have time to actually get some work done. Over the summer, I won’t be taking any classes, but I can still find something to do. Being productive usually makes my time fly by, so it’s a perfect solution to avoiding boredom. Know when to be at the gate @rosasundell Peak moment #airport #summer #travel #vacation #airportvibes ♬ What Do You Mean? (Originally Performed By Justin Bieber) [Instrumental Version] – Radio Remix I never set my timeline for the day based on my flight time; it’s all about when boarding starts. I prefer to be at my gate at least 20 minutes before boarding starts to make sure that I’m prepared and to hear any gate announcements. If I just got food beforehand or wherever I might be, as long as I’m at the gate before boarding begins, I don’t feel overwhelmed or anxious. Sometimes sitting at the gate for a long period of time leads to boredom, which I try to avoid if possible. The airport has a lot going on: take a walk, grab some food, or just go explore. Being at the airport doesn’t need to feel like a chore; I find that it can be a relaxing time before a flight. Keep your devices charged @nylaramoso Otwww😆😆 #fyp #travel #airport ♬ original sound – R&B Lounge Once I get to my gate, I always try to find a seat by an outlet. In some airports, that’s easier to do, and in older airports, it can sometimes be a struggle. Nowadays, most planes tend to have outlets, but in the case that they don’t, I like to keep my devices at 100%. Even if I have to sit on the floor or at a different gate, I make sure to sit near an outlet. The main reason I like to be near an outlet is to use my devices without risk of running out of battery on the flight. I’m constantly looking at my battery life, and if it goes below 70% at the airport, I’ll immediately stop using it. This will turn the time waiting to board into agony.

At the end of the day, the airport isn’t a completely avoidable place. It doesn’t need to feel like a dreadful experience. I like to be extra early for my flights, which leaves more downtime at the airport. No matter what, I’ve learned to embrace and enjoy it!

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