3 Ways To Give Your Instagram Profile a Glow-up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Surprisingly, navigating aesthetics on your Instagram profile is much more difficult than you might’ve imagined. I can say from experience that I’ve spent hours trying to pick out the perfect profile picture, or have gone back and forth about deleting a post because it didn’t match the rest of my grid.

I usually only get into one of these sprees about once a year, whenever my profile feels sparse and stale. However, since it’s fall, and life feels a little slow, revamping your Instagram might be a way to help you feel refreshed by giving your social media a makeover.

I’ve combed the internet for some easy tips, as well as compiled some of my own, to share with you. Time to do some digital arts and crafts and give your social media a glow-up!

Switch Up Your Grid View this post on Instagram I’ve never been the type of person to make sure all my posts match a certain aesthetic, but I do think that if you can make the first photo of all your posts the same color scheme, it would make your Instagram more aesthetic. However, I do have a simpler way to make your grid seem less like a photo dump and more like an archive. The trick is to use the same type of photo as your first; for example, using a landscape or a solo photo as your cover photo will make your whole profile look more cohesive. Even if all you post is dumps, if your first photo is always a picture of the favorite meal you had that month, it’ll look themed and seamless. Within your posts, it’s also a good idea to mix and match the type of photos you use. You can use landscapes, solo shots, group photos, or whatever other images you think fit the vibe to reduce repetition and encourage more people to scroll through to the last photo in your post. Don’t Overlook Your Bio Instagram bios are tricky — for a while, all I had was my graduating year in mine. However, that little space between your profile picture and your posts has truly untapped potential, and it’s a great place for some of your personality to shine through. I’ve seen a lot of people criticize what’s cringe and what isn’t, but, personally, I think anything goes! Link the clubs or organizations you are a part of, mention your hometown, or throw some emojis in there that really speak to you. A quote that really resonates with you is a great idea, too. I recommend grabbing one from your favorite TV show, celebrity, or book. There are also a lot of TikTok videos with cute and funny bio descriptions that you can add to your revamp to make your profile stand out! Perfect Your Profile Pic View this post on Instagram Profile pictures can be difficult because, simultaneously, there are so many options and still no options at all. In my opinion, pictures of your torso and up seem to look the best in that little bubble, but photos of your back to a landscape or mirror picture work just as well. To avoid the complexities when you don’t immediately know what picture you want to use, I have three straightforward tips that I swear by. First, use a picture you’ve recently taken. I think I look the best in photos I took last week compared to a year ago, and the novelty of a hot picture you took on the digital camera the other day hasn’t worn off, so show it off! Second, if you’re in between photos, use one that matches the aesthetic or color scheme of your profile. Don’t use a black and white photo if you have nothing else that matches your profile. Third, if you can’t find a photo of yourself that you want to use, or maybe you just don’t want your face in your profile picture, you can use something abstract. Some options could be a picture of a cup of coffee with a cute background, your favorite city, or maybe even a character from a piece of media you really enjoy.

Social media accounts should reflect your personality, your favorites, and your life. Your profile shouldn’t be fake, but it also shouldn’t be boring! Try using some of these tips to add the kind of vibe you want to your Instagram and construct your ideal profile aesthetic.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!