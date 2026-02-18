3 Reasons To Pick up Knitting Needles in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the age of never-ending digital media, we’re constantly consuming something. The TV is on, we’re writing a paper, Spotify plays in the background, and we’re somehow curating a Pinterest board for spring break all at the same time.

My goal for the new year was to take a step away from the screen and do something hands-on, productive, and meaningful. This is where I came upon knitting, a hobby that’s just that. It’s easier than it looks, I promise. Other than making super cool pieces for yourself, friends, and family, knitting has a lot of benefits that fly under the radar. If you’re like me and trying to break the cycle of doomscrolling and try something new, here’s why I think knitting is the best hobby to get into.

Health Benefits and Knitting As Therapy View this post on Instagram What many people don’t know about knitting is that it’s actually good for your health. Several studies have shown how needlework can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. The repetitive motions of knitting can induce a cognitive state similar to that of yoga or meditation. That rhythm can lower heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels. There are also thousands of personal testimonies on how knitting has changed people’s lives. Personally, I’ve felt how knitting helps my anxiety by slowing down my thoughts and giving me something tactile to focus on. I can’t scroll while counting stitches, so it forces me to be more present. Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness View this post on Instagram In my opinion, knitting is the ultimate answer to fast-fashion overconsumption. Taking the time to make clothing items that can last a lifetime helps break the cycle of cheap, unethical products that continuously pollute our planet. In addition, you get to choose which materials to work with. Many knitters often opt for sustainably made natural fibers like wool, cotton, and bamboo. Buying these natural fibers instead of polyester and acrylic is a simple choice that promotes more ethical consumption practices. One of the biggest benefits for me personally is cost-effectiveness. Smaller knits such as scarves, hats, and gloves are often sold at major markups over their material costs. There are a multitude of patterns that are “dupes” of popular items from brands such as Free People and babaà, like the Great Lakes Pullover by Ozetta, available for a fraction of the price. Gift Giving and Donation View this post on Instagram If your love language is gift-giving, knitting is the hobby for you. There’s nothing more incredibly heartfelt than taking the time to craft a piece for someone you love. To me, hand-making a unique gift is way more meaningful than buying something mass-produced online. One of my favorite projects so far is the baby beanie I made for a new baby in my family. The best perk of baby knits is that they work up quickly, meaning there’s a much shorter time commitment than knitting adult-sized pieces. There are also a multitude of charities that accept knitted donations for different causes. Many organizations collect knit hats, scarves, and blankets for communities in need. Local hospitals often accept knit hats for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It’s a simple way to turn your hobby into something bigger than yourself.

Ready to get started? Pick up some knitting needles, a ball of yarn, and jump in headfirst! Trust me, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

