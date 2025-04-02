3 Simple Ways To Save Money by Going Green

As spring reaches full bloom and the weather warms up, we’re all beginning to spend more time outdoors. If you’re looking for some sustainable changes to make this season to ensure our environment remains blossoming, here are three small changes you can make to diminish your carbon footprint and reduce your monthly spending:
- shop secondhand and Donate Unused items
Although thrifting may seem like an obvious way to save money, shopping secondhand also reduces your impact on the environment. Oftentimes, excess clothing is sent to a landfill after just one cycle of consumption. By giving garments a second life, you’re simultaneously saving money and reducing clothing waste.
Additionally, donating your used items to thrift stores saves them from going to a landfill and allows others to give these items a new life. Some stores will even buy your pre-owned clothing, providing you with extra spending money or store credit to use toward your own secondhand shopping needs.
Additionally, you can buy other items outside of the clothing category secondhand. Products such as books, homewares, and electronics can be found secondhand for a much cheaper price than new. Whether found through an online vendor such as ThriftBooks or in a physical store such as Tallahassee’s own Goodwill Bookstore, giving books a second life helps to reduce waste and could even help you save on textbook costs.
- Use reusable shopping bags
When grocery shopping, avoiding plastic bags helps save the environment and can even save you some money. Plastic bags take many years to decompose and oftentimes end up in landfills after only one use. Certain stores, like Target, have implemented a “bag credit” that gives a small discount to customers who bring their own bags in an attempt to reduce the use of plastics.
Additionally, reusable bags are typically stronger than single-use plastic bags and have space to hold more items. You can buy them in any shape, size, and pattern through popular brands such as Baggu, or you can find cheaper alternatives on Amazon. Even reusing old plastic grocery bags can help to reduce waste and save time at checkout.
- Visit your public library
Public libraries are an excellent free resource for students, providing access to a wide range of materials. New releases such as Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins are available through the library free of charge, and thousands of free audiobooks and eBooks are available through the Libby app. Oftentimes, books required for literature courses are available for free through the library.
Additionally, the Leon County Public Library here in Tallahassee hosts a wide variety of events, such as personal finance classes, free legal assistance, and book clubs. By visiting the library and checking out books and other items, you’re not only saving money but also increasing the lifespan of these items and practicing sustainability. You can sign up for a library card at any Leon County public library and are eligible for one as an FSU student, regardless of where you’re from.
By making these three changes and being mindful of your consumer habits, you’re helping to not only save the environment but also improve your spending habits. If you’d like more information on ways to go green, there are several resources available online to help you further diminish your carbon footprint!
