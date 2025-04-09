This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of my favorite parts of college is inviting my friends over to my apartment and hosting dinner parties. I curate the perfect playlists for background music, set out card games, and send out funny, “partiful” invites.

But let’s be real for a minute. While all that extra stuff is cute, the food is the most important part of a successful dinner party. As college students, ramen and scrambled eggs are a staple of the average diet, so you don’t need to make anything too crazy to impress your friends. These are three of my all-time favorite dinner recipes that will wow the girls and won’t break the bank:

Spaghetti Squash Pasta @twosmartcookies This recipe is a delicious and healthy alternative to pasta. Definitely going to be making this again😋 #fyp #cook #spaghettisquash #squash #pasta #healthy #creatorsearchinsights ♬ Life Will Be – Cleo Sol This recipe is my go-to when I have friends over for dinner. At this point, my friends literally beg me to make this dish when I’m cooking, and you’ll understand why when you taste it. With only six ingredients — two of which are salt and pepper — this spaghetti squash pasta is so easy to make. You can follow a TikTok video for specific measurements and ingredients, but I have some tips and tricks to make it even better. Spaghetti squash is healthy and versatile, but cutting it can be…difficult. To combat this, I usually put the spaghetti squash in the microwave for a few minutes to soften the skin and make it easier to cut in half before I cook it. It’s advised to cook the filled spaghetti squash for an hour, but some recommend keeping it in for up to an hour and a half to make the squash softer. After trying it with both cooking times, I definitely think it’s better if you cook it for longer, but it depends on whether you want your spaghetti squash to be crunchy or creamy. Spicy Calabrian Chili Pepper Pasta Spice lovers, this one’s for you! This recipe is made solely with Trader Joe’s products, but feel free to use ingredients from whatever your grocery store of choice is. However, the Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce from Trader Joe’s is essential to this pasta (hence, the “Mouth on Fire” tag on the recipe). I usually add extra garlic, pepper, and oregano to make the pasta extra flavorful, so don’t be afraid to use extra spices if you want to. You can add ground sausage or chicken to the dish to elevate it and serve it with crusty bread to make this simple pasta meal feel fancy. One-Pan Chicken Sausage and Orzo @eatswithally Creamy one-pan chicken sausage & orzo 🌿✨ recipe below!! Ingredients: – 1 onion – 1 bell pepper – spinach – 12oz italian style @Aidells Sausage – olive oil – garlic – italian seasoning – red pepper flakes – salt & pepper – 2 cups orzo – 4 cups chicken broth – 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream – grated parmesan Instructions: – heat olive oil in a large sauté pan (code “EATSWITHALLY10” will get you 10% off at @Caraway Home) – cook chicken sausage until outsides are browned/crispy – mix in onions, bell pepper, garlic, and seasonings, and sauté until veggies are tender – mix in orzo and stir, cooking for 1 minute – pour in chicken broth and heavy cream, and bring to a boil – lower heat to a simmer, cover with a lid, and cook for 15-20 minutes until liquid is absorbed and orzo is cooked through – remove lid and stir in chopped spinach and grated parmesan – top with fresh parlsey #dinner #dinnerideas #dinnerrecipe #dinnerinspo #easydinner #quickdinner #onepanmeal #onepotmeals #healthydinner #weeknightdinner #FriendsofCaraway ♬ Vlog – Soft boy If you’re anything like me, your least favorite part of cooking a nice meal is the tedious cleanup. Luckily, nothing is easier to make or clean up than this one-pan meal. This meal is so hearty and perfect for a cozy, cold night with the girls. All you have to do is chop up some vegetables and sausage, put everything into a pan, stir occasionally, and voilà! I feel like I always have extra peppers and onions in my fridge, so this recipe is perfect to get rid of those extra veggies while making something that tastes absolutely delicious!

There’s nothing better than spending time with your friends and eating good food. I hope you try some of these recipes out with your girls, so get cooking and happy hosting!

