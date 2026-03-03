3 Activities to Reconnect With Your Inner Child

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we’re approaching the middle of March, I’m nearing the end of my Spring semester as a junior. I’ll officially be entering my senior year sooner than I can imagine. If you’re like me, the thought of college ending and entering a new chapter of adult life has you in a perpetual state of anxiety and stress.

The Spring semester has always been when things feel extremely overwhelming and intense, even more so with the looming dread of graduation hanging over my head. This year, one of my New Year’s resolutions was to invest in hobbies outside of work and school to alleviate stress and prioritize my mental state. One of these things was doing activities that evoked nostalgia or made me feel at peace — ways to connect with my childhood self.

This concept may come off as vague, but after much trial and error, I found the best activities to awaken that nostalgia inside me and recenter the once-young girl who’s now rushing to become an adult.

Watching “Old” Disney Movies @jfreeman1022 Damn this brought back so many memories😭 #fyp #disney #disneymovies #dvd #olddisney ♬ original sound – Jess Old doesn’t necessarily mean Disney movies from the Renaissance era, like Beauty and the Beast or The Little Mermaid. Any classic Disney movie always makes me feel nostalgic and at peace with myself. Something about the 2D animation with beautiful orchestral music for the opening scene transports me back to when I’d watch these movies religiously as a kid. The best way to watch these movies is to turn off your phone and completely immerse yourself in the music, the animation, and the moment. This is perfect for indulging in the nostalgia and connecting with the little girl who used to play dress-up and look up to princesses like Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle. Journaling View this post on Instagram This activity requires consistent effort. I’ve been journaling since high school, and have kept those journals to this day. I’ll sometimes look at them and read what my thoughts were at the moment years ago. Journaling about your day and what you’re happy or sad about is a great way to get back to feeling like a little girl. It reminds me of when I had one of the old sparkly Justice journals and wrote “Dear Diary” at the top of every page. Consistently writing every day and keeping these journals has offered me perspective, and I can keep a physical copy of my memories and reminisce in a nostalgia that isn’t just in my mind but also in my hands. Of course, journaling can be a double-edged sword. One of the issues I had with journaling was that it forced me to remember not only the good moments but also the bad ones. It’s a way to reconnect with your past, for better or for worse, but I still think it’s a valuable outlet for these emotions. Even though rereading those intense feelings is hard, experiencing them with a fresh perspective is healing for the soul. Make a “Childhood” Playlist This is one of my favorite activities and, in my opinion, the most effective. I created a music playlist titled “Nostalgia,” which contains some of my favorite soundtracks of movies that I’d watch when I was younger or songs that I associate with my younger self. Some of these songs include very niche and obscure tracks, such as the theme song to the cartoon show Oswald. This old show was one I’d watch regularly as a kid, and the theme song instantly puts me in a calm mood. This playlist is also a great activity to pair with your other hobbies, and I especially love listening to my younger self’s favorite songs while reading.

Engaging in any of these activities can allow you to rediscover the joy you once had regarding life and upcoming events. It’s amazing how much comfort can come from something as simple as making a playlist, journaling, or even just watching old Disney movies. For those of us entering a new stage of life in which we must take on new responsibilities, a small bit of nostalgia goes a long way.

