It’s Finals Season: Academic Burnout and How To Handle It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In a shocking turn of events, the spring semester is drawing to a rapid close. Who would’ve thought? However, this also brings the most dreaded time for any college student: finals season. Whether you’re a first-year student or close to graduating, you’re likely freaking out about exams and research papers.

With the pressure to do well and pass our classes, we inevitably fall into the trap of burning ourselves out. Despite not seeming this way, it’s manageable, and you don’t have to weather the storm alone.

What is academic burnout?

Burnout is defined as the physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. In the context of education, burnout is characterized by increased frustration over academic obligations that may arise from feelings of insecurity or inadequacy. Feelings that, at the end of the day, are completely valid.

With the societal and even familial pressure to reach certain milestones in life, it’s only natural that we overwork our bodies to the extreme to feel “productive.” If we accomplish enough in the day, we feel reassured in our work ethic and our academic performance when compared to other students. However, comparison proves to be our worst enemy in any endeavor we embark on. Everyone’s journey, in college or otherwise, is entirely different.

Educational achievement isn’t only based on the grades achieved but on what each student learns from that respective class. GPA doesn’t completely measure someone’s intelligence or overall learning in one semester, and it’s not meant to. Still, our innate desire to succeed pushes us to surpass our past standards, and “just passing” isn’t enough. At first, this mindset may not seem that harmful, but the more you consider the implications, it becomes astoundingly clear that it is.

Consequences of Burnout

Academic burnout is characterized by numerous and increasingly frequent habits we adopt as classes become more stressful. These habits include working on assignments late, taking on more obligations than necessary, lack of sleep, and decreased energy, just to name a few. Unfortunately, these will eventually catch up with you in more ways than one.

Some symptoms of burnout are fatigue, insomnia, increased body tension or pain, and decreased concentration. Another symptom is mental exhaustion, which can often lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, lack of motivation, and decreasing confidence. A combination of these symptoms can make you more vulnerable to illness and other serious health conditions. At this point in the semester, no student wants to deal with the possibility of getting sick.

How to Manage Burnout

Burnout is never intentional. After 15 weeks of hard work, we just want to do well and show off the blood, sweat, and tears we’ve put into our classes. Thankfully, there are many outlets to control and actively fight against burnout during this season.

To no one’s surprise, one of the best methods is to take care of yourself physically. This comes in various forms, not just physical activity. Making sure to drink enough water and maintain a healthy, balanced diet can also help. A plate with fiber, protein, vegetables, and carbs can boost your energy and strength throughout the week. Even walking for 30 minutes every day is great physical exercise while simultaneously beefing up your calves.

Most of all, reaching out to a trusted companion, friend, or family member can help tremendously during finals week. The emotional support they provide can boost your confidence and give you a small taste of home to further motivate your race to the finish line.

Above all, make sure to take care of yourself during this time of the semester. You got this!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!