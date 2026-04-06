10 Ways To Add More Whimsy to Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is oftentimes boring and monotonous, so it makes sense that the concept of “whimsy,” being a little odd and carefree, is a popular mindset for many. For those wishing to live in this mindset, or simply to find little ways to take themselves less seriously, I’ve compiled a list of easy ways to add some whimsy to your everyday life.

The power of plants

One of the simplest items on this list is to keep plants in your room! This could be as simple as picking a few flowers every so often, buying a bouquet for special occasions, or simply growing a plant. Having that added bit of greenery can really help you feel more grounded in the world around you, with the bonus of keeping your room looking and smelling beautiful.

Carry a tote bag instead of a backpack

I don’t know about you, but backpacks make me feel like a five-year-old headed to their first day of school. They don’t give me confidence, they don’t fit the aesthetic, and they don’t spark joy. Instead, I suggest finding a good-quality tote or shoulder bag to carry through your day-to-day life. The switch from first-day jitters to marketplace relaxation is instantaneous.

Add some glitter to your makeup

View this post on Instagram Who said you can’t wear glitter? It doesn’t matter if it’s a normal day of classes, a special first date, or a simple day of lounging in bed; add some glitter to your makeup. Highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipstick are all great and easy ways to get some glitter into your everyday routine. If you’re trying to feel like a fairy, this one’s for you.

Bedazzle a random object

Makeup items, books, phone cases, water bottles, headphones, or toothbrush holders — really whatever you want. Not only is the act of bedazzling incredibly relaxing, but the result is always somehow the most whimsical thing you could imagine. Take it from me, once you start, you never want to stop. Chances are, you’ll have gems left over. Nothing feels the same as waking up to the sun shining off a newly finished bedazzling project.

Put googly eyes on everything

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: makeup items, books, phone cases, water bottles, or toothbrush holders — your imagination is the only limit here. Don’t feel the need to stop there; you can give everything its own personality, likes, dislikes, and spend your day conversing with anything and everything. If you’re going to speak to inanimate objects, might as well give them a face and a name while you’re at it.

Sit outside

While this advice might be the simplest thing on this list, it really can make a world of difference to your life. Not only is being outdoors beneficial for your mental health, but it can also give you a real love for the natural world. Spend a lazy afternoon underneath a tree somewhere or counting the blades of grass. Live out your Tinker Bell dreams and spend some time just lazing around outside, no phones, no distractions, just you and nature.

Use a wine glass for everything

The act of drinking from a wine glass is all that’s necessary here; no alcohol required. Fill it with your drink of choice: Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, apple juice, Poppi, lemonade, or even just iced water. You can have the time of your life convincing yourself that you’re a princess and you’re running a kingdom.

Pick a color of the day

View this post on Instagram Pick a color when you start your morning, and then look for that color as you go about your day. You can even take pictures of everything you see and make a collage or scrapbook later on. Play a game with the universe, or challenge yourself to see areas of your community that you haven’t yet. As with most things on this list, the only limit is your imagination!

Make a flower crown

Spring is here, and with it, the chance to make flower crowns. If you find yourself intimidated, don’t be! They’re shockingly easy to make, and the result is a truly whimsical headpiece for a picnic, a photoshoot, or even a simple frolic through the lawn. Cosplay as a princess, a fairy, or just have a fun afternoon with your friends.

Add sprinkles to any drink