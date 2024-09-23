Fall Treats I Can’t Leave Trader Joe’s Without

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m a lover of all things Trader Joe’s. As a college girl who’s balling on a budget and finding new tasty recipes for one, Trader Joe’s is essentially my best friend at this point.

With excellent prices on produce, meats, and dairy, fun selections of frozen cuisine, and innovative takes on cultural dishes, what’s not to love?

Trader Joe’s is famous for their fall recipes and items, but I have to say, every review focuses on the pumpkin items. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of pumpkin spice. However, I think there’s more to the autumnal season than some of the classic Trader Joe’s items that often pop up in our heads when we think of the fall season. After all, we can’t survive off of just pumpkin cookies (as much as we may want to).

So, let’s recap what’s in my cart this season, why I love these items, and how I plan on using them:

Breakfast

Pumpkin butter View this post on Instagram A post shared by @traderjoesfl Think apple butter, but better. Yes, Trader Joe’s pushes the boundaries of what can go on toast once more with this delicious addition to their fall lineup. This is a sugary and smooth topping. Add a smear of pumpkin butter on freshly toasted bread for an excellent start to your morning. It’s rich, so I’d start with a thinner layer. May I suggest pairing it with a yogurt parfait? Trader Joe’s Just The Clusters Maple Pecan Granola on top of some vanilla Greek yogurt, a drizzle of honey, and a dash of pumpkin spice blend makes a wonderful and balanced breakfast. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins I got to shout out my gluten-free girlies with this one. Honestly, you can’t even taste a difference with the substitution of rice flour. These muffins are a perfect treat to begin the morning with. Who isn’t motivated by a little treat? The sugary and crumbly streusel on the muffin is perfect. It adds a necessary texture that takes these baked goods to the next level. Warm these up in the microwave and serve with a classic cold brew coffee for an excellent day in the making.

Warm, filling meals

Tomato Feta soup Something about a rich tomato soup is going to do it for me every time. I’m a soup girl. Soup is so fall, and this soup emulates the perfect warmth you want with a fall meal. The tang of the feta compliments the acidity of the tomatoes nicely. I add a small spoonful of pesto with this and a dash of garlic salt. It’s a chef’s kiss. Pair this with a grilled cheese. I love pepper jack, and Trader Joe’s sells fairly inexpensive small bags of cheese perfect for one person. Cook this between two slices of white or sourdough bread, and you have yourself an incredible dipper that offsets the bright flavor of this soup perfectly. Butternut squash mac & cheese View this post on Instagram A post shared by How To Trader Joe (@howtotraderjoe) I’m sure you’ve heard of this item if you’ve encountered any Trader Joe’s TikToks within the last month. And not to be a bandwagoner, but I fear it is famous for a reason. You do have to like the taste of butternut squash for this one, the flavor is prevalent, but oh is it good. The perfect balance of creamy and sweet. It’s filling and homey. I will say, maybe serve this with a salad with a poppy and bright vinaigrette. It needs something to offset its richness, but that doesn’t make it any less of an amazing item in the catalog. Thai-style yellow curry sauce Ok, I know what you’re thinking: girl, what about that is “fall?” Well, let me paint a picture for you. Imagine a crisp autumn air, a nice crewneck shirt, and a warm, hearty bowl of yellow curry, rice, and vegetables. Yeah, you see the vision now. This curry is delicious. The balance of sweetness from the coconut milk, the bite of the turmeric, and the indulgent peppery flavor make this a fall treat. Anything that can give that warmth and fullness is Fall in my book. Serve this over a bed of Publix Instant White Rice with roasted broccoli, and you have a delicious meal. If you’re into Indian curry and prefer that note to Thai, the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice frozen meal is amazing. The Mini Vegetable Samosas heated in the air fryer is an awesome snack. The heat-and-serve pouches of Tikka Vegetables, Yellow Tadka Dal, Madras Lentils, and Kitchari are perfection and could not be easier (all from Trader Joe’s, of course). Organic vegetarian chili On a similar note to curry (can you see a theme starting to form?), we have chili. I’ve tried both the beef and the vegetarian versions, and I must say I prefer the vegetarian. This chili is a hot and flavorful bite, packed with protein and veggies. Top it with some of your favorite hot sauce, cheese sprinkle, sour cream, or even macaroni pasta like my family does (don’t knock it until you try it), and you have yourself a filling meal that can warm up any autumn day.

Sweet Treats

There are so many sweet treats to try this fall. Genuinely, they all taste very similar — pumpkin and sweet. So, I’m going to rapid-fire some excellent treats to fill your basket with.

Hold the cone! Pumpkin and ginger ice creams Pumpkin ice cream, ginger cones, and white chocolate coating. Need I say more? Petite pumpkin spiced cookies A classic small, frosted sugar cookie takes on pumpkin spice. Perfect for snacking. Pumpkin spice mini sheet cake Fluffy spiced cake with a generous layer of cream cheese frosting. It’s a little on the sweet side, but pair it with a cup of hot coffee, and that’ll be an afternoon treat for the books. Dark Chocolate peanut butter cups I’ve never gone to Trader Joe’s and not thrown these into my basket. Brown butter salted caramel mini biscotti Perfect dunkers for a hot coffee or chai latte. Get on the biscotti train.

I’m so excited to continue to try new products and still love my favorites from years before. If you’re near a Trader Joe’s, why not try these products out? As the midterm season is upon us, you deserve a little treat!