“We Are Humans, We Are Americans:” the Importance of Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year Win

On Feb. 1, Bad Bunny made music history, though the moment carried weight far beyond the music.

At the 68th annual GRAMMY Awards, his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS became the first Spanish-language album to ever win Album of the Year, a milestone that challenged long-standing assumptions about which languages, stories, and identities are considered universal within the music industry.

In a space that’s historically centered English as the default language of legitimacy, the win signaled a significant shift. The importance of Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win lies not only in its historic nature but in its timing and tone.

As immigration enforcement continues to disrupt and endanger communities across the United States, the decision to center immigrant humanity while accepting the industry’s highest honor for a Spanish-language album reframed the moment as both a cultural recognition and a meaningful act of resistance.

A Speech from Lived Reality

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say 'ICE out.'" Bad Bunny condemns ICE while accepting the Grammy award for Best Música Urbana Album.

Earlier in the ceremony, while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny used his platform to speak directly about immigration enforcement in the United States.

The statement was brief, but unmistakably intentional: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out. We’re not savages. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

At a time when immigration policy remains one of the most contentious political issues in the country — and when ICE activity has led to fear, displacement, and loss for many families — Bad Bunny’s words resonate because they don’t offer any kind of abstraction. Immigration isn’t framed as some sort of debate or statistic. He frames it as a question of dignity.

Bad Bunny’s language was calm and resolute, and in doing so, he pushed back against the common dehumanizing rhetoric that often bleeds into immigration discussions, reminding viewers that the people impacted by these policies aren’t theoretical; they’re real, living communities.

He urges, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

The fact that this message was delivered on an awards show stage mattered. The GRAMMYs are designed to celebrate artistic achievement, sometimes avoiding political confrontation in favor of spectacle. This speech insists that celebration and accountability don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Language as Presence

When Bad Bunny returned to the stage later in the night to accept Album of the Year, he spoke primarily in Spanish.

“Puerto Rico, créeme cuando te digo que somos mucho más grandes que 100 por 35” (“Puerto Rico, believe me when I say we are much bigger than 100 by 35.”). This refers to the physical size of Puerto Rico. He goes on to say that, despite the size, there’s nothing out there that can’t be accomplished.

For many viewers, particularly within Latin communities, the moment carried emotional weight. Spanish, here, wasn’t translated or softened. It was instead the language of gratitude, pride, and reflection, spoken confidently on one of the most visible stages in global entertainment.

This mattered because Spanish, despite being spoken by millions of people in the United States, is often treated as secondary in mainstream media. It’s frequently positioned as something to be accommodated rather than centered. Bad Bunny’s speech rejects that framing entirely.

Winning Against Erasure

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is a reflective album that tells the stories of memory, loss, distance, and Puerto Rican identity. Its themes are deeply personal, yet widely resonant, particularly if you’re someone navigating questions of home, belonging, and separation.

That such an album won Album of the Year suggests not just a shift in musical taste, but in what institutions like the GRAMMYs are willing to recognize as excellence. For decades, Latin music has been celebrated in genre-specific categories while rarely being centered in the industry’s highest honors.

Bad Bunny didn’t achieve this milestone by minimizing the political or cultural dimensions of his work. His success, and his speech that night, came from clarity about who he is, where he comes from, and what he won’t ignore.

The Intersection of Culture and Politics

Bad Bunny’s comments regarding ICE didn’t feel out of place. They reflect, instead, a broader reality: that cultural celebration often becomes necessary alongside political harm.

For many immigrant communities, joy and fear coexist. Pride and uncertainty are parallel experiences, not opposites. By addressing immigration enforcement on a night meant to honor artistic achievement, that contradiction was acknowledged.

There’s this idea that art should remain apolitical. It seems, though, that art never was apolitical, and therefore can’t remain that way. Bad Bunny’s speech suggested something much more honest: art shaped by marginalized experiences inevitably reflects the conditions under which it was created.

A Collective Recognition

this past year has been the roughest in my life, and hearing this musician acknowledge and dedicate his win to people like my family and I, people who searched for a better life, brought tears to my eyes. I will never be ashamed of who I am or my culture. The United States was built by immigrants. ICE OUT

Online reactions to Bad Bunny’s win were notably reflective. Rather than the moment being a personal victory for one artist, many fans saw it as a collective one.

For immigrants, children of immigrants, and Spanish speakers who rarely see their language centered in mainstream U.S. spaces, the win represented recognition. The emotional responses, like pride and relief, emphasize how rare these moments are.

Looking Forward

Bad Bunny’s historic GRAMMY win comes just ahead of another milestone: his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he’ll become the first solo Spanish-speaking Latino artist to headline. Together, these moments reflect a broader cultural shift, but not a finished one.

The hope in this moment isn’t rooted in the belief that progress is inevitable. It comes from seeing what’s possible when artists refuse to separate their work from their values, and when institutions are pushed to respond.

Bad Bunny didn’t offer easy optimism. Instead, he offered something steadier: a reminder that humanity shouldn’t ever be conditional, and that culture doesn’t need to conform in order for it to be worthy of celebration. In a time marked by intense uncertainty, that reminder matters.

This Album of the Year win doesn’t erase the systemic harms faced by immigrant communities, nor does it signal that cultural institutions are suddenly equitable. Moments like this matter, though, because they challenge long-standing assumptions about whose voices are centered, whose language is legitimized, and whose humanity is acknowledged.

Progress isn’t defined solely by milestones, but by the conversations they make possible.

