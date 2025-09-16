Kats Out of the Bag: The Girl Group Bringing Women Back to Denim

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t already seen the viral Gap commercial with the iconic girl group Katseye, you’re one of the very few. This advertisement has caused an uproar from women obsessed with Katseye’s “Better Than Yours” campaign.

From the choreography to the outfits to the iconic looks of the global girl group, people online cannot get enough. Many users have been seen on TikTok replicating the group’s dance in their favorite denim jeans.

What Makes This Ad Unique?

Personally, I’m in love with this ad and can’t get enough. Katseye, who debuted in 2023, stands out from K-pop groups due to their unusual, striking diversity. All the girls in the group embody talent and beauty, which is evidenced in the ad.

But why is this commercial so iconic? Why are people obsessed? Just a few weeks before Gap released its commercial, on July 23, Sydney Sweeney stirred a lot of controversy with her ad for American Eagle’s jeans. Many viewers felt as though the ad was promoting similar ideas to eugenics by implying that she has “good genes” due to her blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, Gap launched its ad with Katseye, which many people saw as a direct response to Sweeney’s ad. The Gap ad promoted “Better in Denim” and featured the girl group stunning in a range of diverse denim looks.

The song used for the ad, “Milkshake” by Kelis, is seen to be an indirect response to the American Eagle ad, with the memorable line, “Damn right, it’s better than yours,” rebutting the eugenics-esque ideology people interpreted from the American Eagle ad.

Is Diversity in Ads Important?

Although it’s speculated that the Katseye ad was filmed and edited long before Sweeney’s ad aired, there’s no doubt that Gap stole the spotlight in an empowering way.

Many women online claim that the ad was the perfect way to shut down the American Eagle campaign and show what an advertisement should really do: appeal to people of all races, ethnicities, and, yes, “jeans.”

Some may argue that these are just ads and that the Sweeney ad shouldn’t have been taken so negatively, but it’s important to note what these campaigns are for: bringing in customers and sales.

Sweeney’s impact on the oversexualization of women has been surrounded by controversy, and the American Eagle ad did not help her reputation. Kateye’s, on the other hand, did a perfect job of appealing to a wider audience while reminding women that we’re all beautiful in our differences — we’re all our own blueprints.

It’s no secret that women are constantly being pressured to look and act a certain way. It can be tiring, especially for women of color, who have long been told that they don’t fit into the beauty standard because of their unique features. It’s important to stand up for one another and remind each other that we’re all beautiful and perfect just the way we are.

The Gap ad does an amazing job at addressing this topic joyfully and excitingly. Featuring the girl group was a great choice: their diversity represents all kinds of women from all over the world. The ad was positively received by viewers and became the topic of discussion in countless TikToks. Gap sales also increased, with many calling the campaign Gap’s comeback.

As the media moves on from the ad, I can’t help but wonder how many more inclusive and empowering campaigns we’ll see moving forward. How many companies took note of Gap’s success, and how will this influence brands to start reaching out to a wider, more inclusive audience? I can’t wait to see more of it!

