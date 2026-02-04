How Making My Bed in the Morning Has Doubled My Productivity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Productivity is the basis of life for many people. It’s the way they get up in the morning, or the way they check all the boxes off their to-do list. Productivity is all about going out, having fun, and doing things that make people feel fulfilled. There are many ways different people stay productive all day, but what works for me is making my bed each morning.

Waking Up

One thing about the making-my-bed tactic is that I find it the most useful when it’s the first thing I do, rather than something I do after rolling around on my phone. With this, I immediately get up and start my day. I first take my pillows off and adjust the sheets. I then fold my blanket and end by fluffing my pillows back up, placing them neatly at the top of my bed.

Upon viewing my perfectly made bed, the desire to crawl back in seems to dissipate. The imaginary checklist in my head officially has one thing marked off, which gets me ramped up for more.

After getting ready for the day, I no longer need my bed since I got up as soon as my alarm went off. Now, I have time to be even more productive and complete some to-do items.

Even if there’s nothing left on my list, I have more time to prepare for the day. I can do some preliminary reading for my classes that day or text some friends to meet up for lunch. I can still go on my phone; it just won’t happen in bed. When I’m not in bed, I feel far less inclined to stay bottled up in a seat scrolling. I feel confident when I do end up leaving home, as I won’t have to dread the day ahead of me because my things aren’t done, or come home to a mess I left myself to wallow in.

Coming Back Home

One thing that could be a roadblock to productivity is the desire to crawl back into bed after a long day of classes. Taking some time and resting after exerting so much energy is beneficial, but for me, getting back into bed means I won’t get any more work done for the rest of the day.

However, my bed being made when I get back gives me room to visualize that night. Showering, being clean, and getting into my tightly made bed. This prevents me from crawling in, and instead, I try to sit at my desk, grab something to eat, and get some work done, and I’ll keep getting work done until it’s finally time for that shower.

Overall, making my bed first thing has given me more time for myself in the mornings and pushed me to not sit in bed all day.

Being productive isn’t about me making my bed, though.

Being productive is about finding something that tackles the issues that keep me lying down, wasting time. For me, those issues include the desire to get into bed and do nothing. For someone else, productivity may start with a planner or a comfortable outfit. It all just depends on what works for you!

