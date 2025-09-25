Hot Girl Hobbies: The Art of Craft Making

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Spring, I had the opportunity to teach one of my English classes about my scrapbooking hobby as an example of a text technology that’s evolved throughout history. I invited them to decorate their own bookmarks using elements of scrapbooking. Together they cut, pasted, colored, and decorated small strips of cardstock. I enjoyed sharing my favorite craft with them, and based on their creations, they did too.

Scrapbooking, like many other crafty hobbies, is not only a creative pastime. It’s a way for me to preserve memories, relate to my friends, and create something uniquely personal to me. In this case, I used it as a way to connect with my classmates.

Craftwork is formally defined as “work usually done by hand that exhibits artistry and individuality,” which is to say that anything you make is considered a craft. The ribbons you tie onto your cowboy boots for game days? That’s a craft.

The most important thing to remember is that picking up a creative hobby doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t have to learn how to quilt a massive throw blanket or spend hundreds on jewelry-making supplies at Hobby Lobby to get crafty. Junk journaling is a great example of how little it takes to get creative.

To some, crafting may seem like a waste of precious time you could spend doomscrolling or studying for an exam, but I don’t believe that. Setting aside time to participate in a creative hobby like scrapbooking, crocheting, coloring, or even putting together your outfits for the week can be valuable to you.

Crafting is a productive way to relax your mind from everyday stressors like school and work. Even better, it gives you something physical to be proud of in the end. I always feel accomplished after finishing a full spread in my scrapbook because I can clearly see the effort I put into it once I’m done. It’s also a bonus to get off my phone for a while and work on something with my hands. I love to turn on some music, light a candle, and get to work.

In my case, scrapbooking also helps me practice gratitude. Seeing tons of glossy photos of my life spread out on the floor and choosing which to cut and glue into my book is a physical reminder of all the people I love and the experiences I’ve had. It also feels good to show off a physical book to my friends and family instead of swiping through my camera roll when they ask what I’ve been up to at college.

Crafting doesn’t have to be just for yourself, though. If you’re more altruistic, you can always make fun things for your friends and family. The most memorable gifts I’ve received are usually the birthday cards that my best friend hand-makes for me every year. Crafting your own gifts also helps you give your friend something unique by allowing you to completely personalize it.

Some of my favorite crafts to gift my friends include crocheted bandanas or headbands, beaded keychains, scrapbooked cards, and chunky knit blankets. With these gifts, I can easily decorate them in a way that feels personal to them by simply changing the color yarn or beads I’m using.

But you’re probably asking: how did I learn all this? The palatable answer would be my friends and family, but that’s only partially true — I also had a lot of help from YouTube and Pinterest. Inspired by the ever-creative women in my life, I delved into hobbies like scrapbooking to relate to them, and whenever I got stumped, I would hit the internet for help.

Anytime I need inspiration, I go to Pinterest. Anytime I need guidance, I turn to YouTube. If you’re ever uninspired or the thought of starting a big project on your own seems daunting, try to imitate the craft first. Craft making isn’t meant to be perfect, only personal. The chances are that by imitating something you see, you’ll still end up adding your own flair and flaws, making it uniquely yours. In the end, it’ll turn out to be something you’re proud of.

If I haven’t already given you a few ideas to get started, here’s a list of easy crafts to try out:

Next time you want to pick up your phone and doomscroll after class, remember how rewarding it would feel to put that energy into something crafty that you can show off to your friends and family!

