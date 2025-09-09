What Game Day Concession Item Are You Based on Your FSU Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s quite literally everyone’s favorite time of the year, not only at FSU but across the country. That also means cute gameday fits and aesthetic pics of you holding your go-to football concession. What more could we ask for this season?

With FSU’s newly renovated Doak S. Campbell Stadium, the stadium’s menus also got a few food additions and upgrades. From Fried Pickle Spears to Loaded Brisket Nachos (these sound insane), this food sounds almost as good as our season is going to be this year. Since choosing your favorite thing to grub at the game is personal, why not match your major to the perfect concession snack?

Business: Burger

I had to start with a safe one. Hey business! You business majors love to be efficient and get straight to the point. Nothing screams business like a burger. Burgers are practical, extremely delicious, and rarely disappoint. You can also take this on the go, and I’m sure this is a great handheld food for networking that won’t get in the way. If we’re also being honest, Florida State can make a mean burger slider.

communication: Pizza

Our social butterflies. I’m sure you know exactly which food you’re grabbing on Saturdays, and everyone around you knows too. Pizza! Communication majors need to have something they can rely on to share, grab, and be in the middle of a conversation with — just like how pizza is usually in the middle of a party table. So, grab the slice, and finish chatting it up before halftime ends.

engineering: Loaded brisket tots

You feel relieved to have this time to yourself and preferably not locked in a study room at Strozier or Dirac. You go big or you go home, engineers. This is the time you finally shut off your engineer brain and begin to enjoy the game and some of your weekend. You obviously paid for the new Loaded Brisket Tots FSU came out with. Not only do you want to brag about the new food, but you secretly enjoy how complex this gameday food is, and really enjoy it too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

history: Apple pie bites

You’re the quieter niche bunch, much like English majors. Piecing together history and avoiding repeating the same mistakes as a society is very important to you. Much like you would hate to make the mistake of not eating the new Apple Pie Bites added to the menu. History majors saw the apple pie bites hit the concessions and never looked back. This bunch loves tradition, classics, and timeless events. It’s very much like FSU football, history, and grandma’s apple pie on Thanksgiving.

psychology: french fries

Psychology majors are probably analyzing behaviors or trying to be introspective (and they’re most likely annoyed by the stereotype). Regardless of what they’re doing, they’ll always choose a side of fries. French fries have never let them down, because it’s hard to mess up fries, and they always hit the spot. So, keep people watching as you do, while you grab what everyone knows is your go-to concession.

education: popcorn

This major is all about sharing, evolving, and knowledge. They can’t resist a good, buttered popcorn bucket because it’s extremely easy to pass down the row at the football game, making everyone feel included. Education majors are all for light-hearted convos, easy snacking, and happy vibes. Popcorn as a concession snack is a no-brainer for them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

Political science: hot dog

Political science majors love a classic American hot dog. Whether you spice it up with 100 condiments or eat it as plain as can be, you’ll never be caught at a football game without a fresh hot dog. You’re also extremely open to debate and making people stutter, so you’d probably like to challenge what condiments belong on a hot dog. Regardless, you love the taste and love to spark some controversy about anything food-related.

English: pretzel

Nothing shouts comfort food like a warm pretzel, my English friends. You’re ecstatic to be in the stands with friends watching your school dominate, but you also slightly daydream of being at home wearing fuzzy socks while watching or reading your favorite series. Equally, you love both plans, and having a warm, salted pretzel is as close to comfort as you’ll get until the game is over!

nursing: lemonade

Nursing majors and overall health science-related majors would never oppose a large, crisp lemonade. You’d love how it helps you stay hydrated from the sweat you’ve been producing all game long in the student section. Nursing majors are the parents of the friend group, which is why lemonade is your best friend at the games — it’s dependable and refreshing.

criminology: Fried pickle spear