How to Enjoy Game Day Without Tickets

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the best memories people make while in college are on game days. Last season for FSU football was a bit rough, so with the season opener against No. 8 Alabama, tickets to the game were highly sought after.

Unfortunately, the lottery system that FSU uses to award student tickets didn’t seem as random this time around. A lot of students ended up ticketless and were left to figure out what to do on game day without one. Try implementing some, or all, of these ideas the next time the ticket lottery doesn’t work out in your favor.

Tailgate

One of the easiest ways to enjoy a game day without actually being at the game is tailgating. Get your girls together and soak up the garnet and gold energy that fills campus and the surrounding area hours before kickoff. Enjoy music, food, games, and more, all before the game even starts.

Spending time with friends is one of the best ways to get everyone hyped for the game. This way, your energy is still game day-oriented, but you won’t be as bummed out about missing the game. When people with tickets head to the stadium and you head home, it might not be ideal, but think of it like this: you get to go take a nap or watch the game from the comfort of your couch or bed.

While it’s fun to be in the stadium, sometimes it’s nice to be in a dry, air-conditioned place. If you want to keep the energy up, watch the game with friends while enjoying some delicious game day snacks.

Host A Watch Party

Some of my favorite memories of college football growing up aren’t being at the stadium, they’re at home with good friends and good food. If the ticket lottery doesn’t work out, or you just don’t feel like being at the stadium, try inviting some friends over for a watch party and making some comforting gameday eats.

Some classic meals include chili, buffalo chicken dip, and nachos, but there are so many recipes to choose from that provide a satisfying, comforting addition to your game day. If you can’t cook or don’t have access to a full kitchen, try the pre-made buffalo chicken dip from Publix. It never misses!

Hosting a watch party is also a fun way to enjoy an away game, especially ones that are too far to travel to. Bring the fun and the coziness on any game day!

Dress Up and Take Pictures

For a lot of girls at FSU, half the fun of a game day is wearing a cute outfit and taking photos. This may not seem like a substantial enough activity, but if you spend time putting on makeup, doing your hair, picking your outfit, and finding fun photo spots, you’d be surprised at how much time you spend and how much fun you have.

Getting the right Instagram-worthy photo takes time, but the results are always worth it. Treat the day like your personal fashion show, because it is!

A stadium isn’t the only place to enjoy a game day. If you find yourself lacking tickets, implementing these tips might save the day! Truthfully, the college game day experience isn’t always about the stadium; it’s about the people you celebrate with when your team scores a touchdown. Whether you see it live and in person or on a TV screen, the energy can be the same.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!