4 Movies Directed by Women To Add to Your Women’s History Month Watchlist

March is Women’s History Month, which means it’s time to highlight some of women’s creations throughout history. Part of this includes recognizing notable films directed by talented women everywhere.

Although women haven’t had the opportunity to be creative directors for a relatively long time, the culture they have created is timeless. Here are four must-watch movies to honor female directors this month.

Lady Bird (2017)

View this post on Instagram Directed by Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird tells the story of a young high school girl and her nuanced relationship with her sometimes-overbearing but ultimately well-meaning mother. The film beautifully bridges the gap between typical high-school girl brooding and serious, relatable issues. Saoirse Ronan does a brilliant job of portraying her character, Lady Bird, with just the right amount of teenage angst. She stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, who conveys a typical teenage boy in the most brutal yet perfect way. To fully understand any teenage girl with a sometimes-strained relationship with her mother, you need to watch Lady Bird. Gerwig’s cinematography is phenomenal, and it truly showcases how women can understand each other through shared experiences, reflecting that in art.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

View this post on Instagram This dark comedy, directed by Jamie Babbit, can be considered one of the best indie films ever made. The story follows a high school girl, Megan, played by Natasha Lyonne, who comes from a very traditional, suburban Catholic family. She’s the typical cheerleader with a boyfriend on the football team, but her life changes when her parents suspect her of being a lesbian and send her to a boot camp to make her straight. The film stars Natasha Lyonne, who delivers a spectacular performance as the “innocent girl” archetype, which she doesn’t reflect in real life at all. It also features RuPaul Andre Charles, who’s ironically one of the male enforcers at the camp, flaunting his iconic “Straight is Great” T-shirt. Even though the comedy in But I’m a Cheerleader is top-tier, it’s still one of the most touching and meaningful stories I’ve ever seen. Babbit seamlessly blends the stories of thousands of kids around the world who have been through conversion therapy and, through a campy and satirical lens, offers a new perspective on what conversion therapy does and why the concept of it is so ridiculous.

Little Women (2019)

View this post on Instagram Little Women, another movie directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet. The film tells the story of four sisters growing up during the Civil War, with their father away fighting in the military. It’s an extremely moving film; if you have a sibling, especially a sister, you won’t be walking away from this movie dry-eyed. The writing and acting for this movie are top-tier, and it fully transports you to a new world you haven’t experienced. Laura Dern as Marmee is extremely iconic and steps out of her typical role as an actress, which she does flawlessly. I’d recommend this movie to anyone seeking a sometimes tragic but heartwarming story about sisterhood and what it means to be a woman in the days when women didn’t have a voice.

Bottoms (2023)