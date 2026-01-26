2026 Book-To-Screen Adaptations I Can’t Wait To See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 was a big year for book-to-screen adaptations. From the gothic classic Frankenstein (2025) to some unexpectedly sensational adaptations like Heated Rivalry, the book-to-screen pipeline might be hard to top this year.

Whether you’re the type to read the book before watching or you just love spotting differences between the two, these upcoming adaptations are already generating serious buzz. Here are the 2026 book-to-screen adaptations I absolutely can’t wait to watch.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

While this isn’t the first adaptation of this classic, Emerald Fenell offers a twist on Wuthering Heights for a new generation. Known for its dark romance, obsession, and haunting moorland setting, this adaptation promises intense emotions and dramatic visuals. If done right, it could reintroduce Brontë’s complicated characters to audiences who may only know the title from required reading lists.

The Seven Dials Mystery by Agatha Christie

For fans who’ve been following Christie adaptations since Murder on the Orient Express, like me, this adaptation is especially exciting. The Seven Dials Mystery blends classic whodunit elements with secret societies and high-stakes intrigue.

Expect stylish visuals, clever twists, and plenty of red herrings to keep audiences guessing until the very end. If the recent Christie adaptations are any indicator, this film is bound to be a visually stunning and suspenseful watch.

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover’s Verity is finally getting the adaptation BookTok readers have been waiting for. If you’re a fan of books like The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides or last year’s adaptation of The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, this one’s for you.

While I’m usually not a Colleen Hoover fan, Verity stands out as one of my favorite thriller reads. Dark, unsettling, and impossible to put down, this psychological thriller is a major shift from Hoover’s usual romances. If the film stays true to the book’s shocking twists, audiences should prepare for a truly unsettling viewing experience.

Remain by M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks

We all know Nicholas Sparks from books like The Notebook and The Longest Ride. A collaboration no one saw coming, Remain blends Shyamalan’s signature suspense with Sparks’ emotional storytelling.

The result? A genre-bending story that promises mystery, romance, and at least one jaw-dropping twist. This adaptation could easily become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Based on Andy Weir’s novel Project Hail Mary, this adaptation is set to deliver both emotional depth and mind-bending science. With a lone astronaut (played by Ryan Gosling), a mission to save humanity, and plenty of unexpected turns, this film has the potential to become a standout sci-fi hit for 2026, even for viewers who don’t usually gravitate toward the genre.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew by C.S. Lewis

Returning to the magical world of Narnia, The Magician’s Nephew explores the origins of the beloved series. From the creation of Narnia to the introduction of iconic characters, this adaptation offers both nostalgia for longtime fans and a perfect entry point for new viewers.

Expect stunning visuals and a sense of wonder that remains true to Lewis’ original vision, especially with the director known for visually striking films, Greta Gerwig, at the helm.

Whether you’re counting down to opening night or planning a full reread before each premiere, 2026 is shaping up to be a dream year for book-to-screen fans. One thing’s for sure: my watchlist (and bookshelf) is about to be packed.

