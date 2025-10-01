Sip Psychology: What Your Favorite Drink Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not a morning person. The first thing I do before hopping on my computer is walk over to the microwave to heat my morning tea. I have what I like to call a “caffeine character,” meaning that caffeine is necessary to function. However, whether or not you crave caffeine as much as I do, here’s what your favorite pick-me-up morning drink says about you!

Black Coffee

The first time I tried black coffee was when my dad was making coffee and offered me a cup. Little did I know that I was handed the most bitter and stomach-wrenching liquid known to mankind. At first, the bitter taste caught me off guard, but sip by sip, I found myself liking it more and more.

If black coffee is what you choose to drink, you’re probably a very organized person. Black coffee drinkers are often very focused and motivated, possibly due to their caffeine intake or their internal drive. As Basmah Qazi, a writer for women’s news group Mamamia, says, “You enjoy your color-coded Excel documents and will show it off to anyone who seems like they care.”

Chai Tea

My go-to order is an iced chai latte with oat milk. While it’s less caffeinated than some drinks, it’s still enough to get the day off on a good start. It’s less commonly ordered than your regular iced latte, but chai tea is highly underrated.

Like the phrase from the popular kids’ TV show, Powerpuff Girls, chai tea has “sugar, spice, and everything nice.” The preference for the tasty blend of chai tea suggests traits of balance and moderation. You’re probably not a picky eater, and you like to go outside of your comfort zone from time to time. Chai tea drinkers are typically level-headed and reliable: they’re the people you can go to for advice after a nasty breakup.

Matcha

The funny thing about matcha is that it’s an acquired taste. Some may find that over time, the flavor of grass really grows on them; others, not so much. However, this leads to a phenomenon that I like to call “the matcha theory,” which mirrors the commonly known “olive theory.” In every friendship or pair, there’s one who likes matcha and one who despises it.

If you’re the friend who likes matcha, listen in. Since matcha is a green and less caffeinated tea, you probably prefer natural remedies and are in tune with your senses. Matcha drinkers are usually mindful and self-reflective. You may have started drinking matcha because of its health benefits, and you ended up really enjoying it after the taste grew on you. This shows traits of perseverance!

Starbucks Pink drink

The Starbucks Pink Drink is physiologically deceptive. Although Pink Drinks look innocent and unproblematic, there’s a hidden complexity behind their frozen strawberries.

The first category of Pink Drink orders is those who are drawn to its pink color and aesthetic nature: the epitome of Pinterest-perfect aesthetic. The other category is made up of those who like the taste and concept of pink drinks but despise the color. This category includes boyfriends, brothers, or dads who are dragged into Starbucks by their pink-fiend counterparts.

Frappe

Frappes are primarily made of ingredients with sugar, so if a frappe is your favorite drink, you may be a victim of having a sweet tooth. Frappe drinkers are usually very sociable and can be spotted on late-night McDonald’s runs with their friends. Frappe drinkers are also commonly talkative and bubbly individuals, which could be due to the sugary drinks or the energetic personalities of the people who drink them.

Frappes are usually marketed towards younger generations, so if this is your favorite drink, it’s probably something you spontaneously tried and decided to stick with. If this is still your favorite drink to this day, you probably made frappes your personality when it was trending during the 2014 Tumblr era and never looked back.

At the end of the day, whether you’re sipping on a black coffee, chai tea, matcha, a Pink Drink, or a frappe, your favorite pick is more than just a craving fix — it’s a reflection of your personality. Whatever your go-to order is, it says a lot about who you are!