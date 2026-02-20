Ballin’ on a Budget: How Facebook Marketplace Furnished My First Apartment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving into my first apartment alone this past year felt like the ultimate form of freedom — at least , until I realized I had to actually furnish it, and on a college budget, no less. Enter Facebook Marketplace, my unexpected hero. Suddenly, decorating felt less like a financial burden and more like a real-life treasure hunt.

What started as a casual scroll quickly turned into a full-blown obsession. While my friends were swiping left and right on apps like Tinder , I was doing the same on Facebook Marketplace. Since I moved into my apartment , it’s become my go-to for online thrifting, and honestly, I don’t think my apartment would look half as put-together without it.

Some people dream of brand-new matching sets and showroom floors. I’ve come to learn that I prefer random objects collected from strangers on the internet, each piece carrying its own quirks, history, and charm.

My Personal Best Finds

One of my best finds? That would have to be my first-ever Facebook Marketplace purchase: a vintage green gossip bench. Solid wood, barely scratched, and way sturdier than anything I could’ve ordered online for triple the price. The seller was a sweet old couple up in Valdosta, Georgia. Once they realized I was a college student , they took $20 off the listed price. The gossip bench was the first piece of furniture to go into my apartment. For a while , it was just me, my TV, an air mattress, and the gossip bench.

While the gossip bench is a fantastic conversational piece and full of memories, I’d have to say my favorite Marketplace purchase of all time is probably my Hot Wheels display. A 4-by-2-foot handmade wooden display that looks like a Hot Wheels box. The perfect find.

Not only did it feel like it had been made specifically for me, but even picking it up turned into a memorable experience. I talked two of my friends into riding along with me to Valdosta and making a day trip out of it. After picking up the display, we stopped for Mexican food on the way back home, making the whole adventure as special as the purchase itself.

Now for the honorable mentions: my TV stand, dining room table and chairs, coffee table and two side tables, couch, bed frame, an 1800 Tequila lamp, a ton of DVDs, a CD player, and most recently, a Carhartt jacket for the Tallahassee winter. When I say Facebook Marketplace furnished my apartment, I’m not joking.

Online Thrifting

Online thrifting, especially in college, has become more than just a way to save money; it’s a fun activity. With rising costs of rent, groceries, and basically everything besides the air we breathe, buying brand new furniture just isn’t realistic for most students. Thrifting options like Marketplace allow you to stretch your budget while still curating a space that feels uniquely yours. Instead of settling for mass-produced pieces, you can find vintage furniture, funky lamps, or creative artwork that tells a story.

Not only is it unique, but it’s also sustainable. Buying secondhand keeps items out of landfills and reduces the demand for fast furniture. You’re giving something a second life, and usually getting a better quality item in the process. Especially with everything being mass-produced with lower-grade parts nowadays.

There’s a certain independence that comes with building a home from scratch. Every time I look around my apartment, I don’t just see furniture. I see the thrill of negotiating prices, coordinating pickups, and convincing my friends to drive two hours round-trip for a Hot Wheels display.

My apartment might not have a carefully thought-out theme, but it’s mine , and it’s curated piece by piece.

