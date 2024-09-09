Drama Gets Deeper in Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season Two

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Prepare your popcorn and blankets, everyone. A new school year has officially unraveled at Baird University with the return of Hulu’s viral show Tell Me Lies. Thanks to the success and word-of-mouth of season one (2022), executive producer and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer is back to deliver eight new episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays. Since the premiere date on Sept. 4, two juicy episodes have been released on the show’s platform and will continue to drop until the finale showcases on Oct. 10.

If Tell Me Lies fans thought that season one was enough drama for them, season two only deepens the toxicity between the existing dynamics carried on from the previous semester. This season, traumatized college student Lucy Albright and master manipulator Stephen DeMarco will navigate a renewed form of their toxic dynamic following their breakup at the end of last school year. Additionally, the storyline will delve further into the lives of their friend group, exploring how the fallout from season one impacts each of them in unique ways.

New characters have entered the sophomore season to further stir the plot. Tom Ellis (Lucifer) will become a series regular in season two portraying Oliver, a professor at Baird College known for his tough-love approach. He’s a formidable figure and is not well-received by all students. He’s married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), and as one of the main characters seeks his approval, his influence will lead to tumultuous consequences. Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl) will make recurring guest appearances as Leo, a junior at Baird who returns to campus after a year of studying abroad and quickly becomes captivated by Lucy.

Additionally, upcoming actor Jacob Rodriguez (Attaway General) will star as Chris, Lydia’s (Natalee Linez) attractive brother, who’s eager to start at Baird. Charismatic and amiable, he becomes interested in Pippa (Sonia Mena). Katherine Hughes (Me, Earl, & The Dying Girl) will play Molly, a bold and straightforward friend of Diana’s (Alicia Crowder), who develops an interest in one of the main boys. As someone who’s very passionate about shows in the drama genre, I’m excited to observe how tensions will rise at Baird with the introduction of multiple characters interested in pursuing their own motivations on campus.

Season one still has a chokehold on me, and I’m hoping a lot of questions will be answered as I begin to absorb what season two has in store. Tell Me Lies chooses to switch back and forth between different timelines, showing us the past several years (when the characters were in college) up to the present wedding of friends Bree and Evan.

How everyone (or not…) ends up at the wedding hasn’t been told yet, but it’s clear that Lucy and Stephen have distanced themselves from each other until Stephen decides to show up at the wedding with her childhood best friend as his romantic partner. How did Stephen end up this way? How did Bree and Evan tie the knot? Why is Drew absent from the wedding? There is only one way to find out, and that is returning to Baird to uncover more of the past and what went right…or wrong.

Despite the explosive split that led them to be on silent terms, it’s evident from season one and the early glimpses of season two that Lucy and Stephen can’t avoid each other for too long. Only time will tell how their relationship impacts them and those around them.

