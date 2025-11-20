Chow Down on the Ultimate Thanksgiving Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Holiday-themed playlists are so easy when it comes to Halloween, Christmas, and even the Fourth of July. Thanksgiving is a lot harder. You have to get very creative when making a playlist for this November holiday. Since there are no Thanksgiving songs, I thought it was apt to give every popular Thanksgiving food its very own song.

Turkey: “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

While the bird on your table may not be free, this song conveys complete excitement. Digging into the turkey marks the beginning of the biggest and most anticipated meal of the year. Turkey is also the most classic dish of the holiday, just like “Free Bird” is one of the most classic rock songs of all time.

Mashed Potatoes: “Happy Together” by The Turtles

I chose “Happy Together” by The Turtles for mashed potatoes for a couple of reasons. First of all, mashed potatoes and gravy are a quintessential pairing. They go together perfectly. This song also expresses pure happiness, which is how I feel when eating mashed potatoes. In my opinion, mashed potatoes are one of the best Thanksgiving foods out there.

Cranberry Sauce: “Linger” by The Cranberries

I’d be remiss if I didn’t use a song by The Cranberries for cranberry sauce. Anybody who’s made cranberry sauce knows that “Linger” is the perfect song to listen to when making it. After cooking the cranberries, you need to let the sauce cool, allowing it to thicken. You can put this song on to pass the time while letting the cranberries, well… linger!

Green Bean Casserole: “Can’t Get Enough” by Bad Company

“Can’t Get Enough” by Bad Company perfectly represents how I feel when eating green bean casserole. Arguably the best side, I can never have too much green bean casserole on my plate. If I’m getting seconds, it’ll absolutely include more of this side. Green bean casserole is so good that its original recipe card was even donated to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Stuffing: “Don’t Bring Me Down” by Electric Light Orchestra

This may be controversial, but stuffing is extremely far down on my list of favorite Thanksgiving foods. Working my way through all the delicious sides, I see that stuffing completely ruins my momentum. I can respect the stuffing-lovers out there, but personally, I need a lively song like “Don’t Bring Me Down” to keep my spirits up.

Mac and Cheese: “Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

Mac and cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. Everyone lights up when they see mac and cheese being served. It’s also versatile: even the pickiest of kids will undoubtedly enjoy this side. “Good Day Sunshine” embodies the feeling of elation everyone has when mac and cheese is present.

Pie: “At Last” by Etta James