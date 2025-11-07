Your Guide To Unrivaled Season 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unrivaled is the women’s 3-on-3 pro basketball league launched in January 2025 by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

It’s built as a short, high-energy alternative to the standard 5-on-5 pro season, featuring WNBA stars, faster action, and a players-first environment. The league also landed a national TV deal for its debut, which helped it reach a decent audience right away.

Unrivaled Debut

The league’s first season ran in early 2025 with all games played in Miami. Six clubs competed, and the season wrapped up with the playoffs and finals in March. Rose Basketball Club (BC) won the championship, and Chelsea Gray was the Finals MVP.

The debut produced solid early numbers for a brand-new league. Unrivaled reported average viewership in the low hundreds of thousands, about 221,000 viewers per game, and peaked near 377,000 for a single game.

The league pulled in roughly $25 million to $28 million in revenue in its first year. The combination of TV exposure and sponsorship helped the league move quickly from a startup to a well-funded early venture.

Players to Watch

Season 2 is shaping up to be a mix of familiar faces and fresh signings.

Returning stars to watch include Collier, Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, and other Season 1 standouts who are expected to remain standouts.

The league has announced some high-profile names for Season 2, including players such as Paige Bueckers, Sabatou Sally, and Kiki Iriafen. Their popularity and talent broaden the star power and give Unrivaled a bigger attraction going into year two.

Notable Absences

Not every headliner has signed on. The most talked-about player missing is Caitlin Clark. A’ja Wilson also didn’t play in the first season and doesn’t plan on playing the second. Additionally, Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu participated in Season 1 but don’t plan to continue in Season 2.

Teams, Coaches, and Expansion News

After the six teams made their 2025 debut, Unrivaled expanded its reach for Season 2 by adding more roster spots and building toward an eight-team league. They played all games in Miami before, but now plan for more venues and event nights in Season 2.

Coaches and staff roles also grew as the league matured. The league’s investor and funding rounds have poured into it to expand faster.

What to Expect This Season

Expect more games, more names, and more popularity. Season 2 is scheduled to tip off in January 2026, with a tight schedule that emphasizes highlight plays and individual matchups. Plus, the return of the fan-favorite side events, such as the 1-on-1 tournaments.

The mission of the league is still player-forward, with a shorter season, concentrated games, and more off-court programming.

How Pay Compares to the WNBA

The pay is a practical headline grabber. Unrivaled deliberately priced itself at a higher average pay per player for its short season.

Public reporting from the league’s first year puts the Unrivaled average player pay in the low-to-mid-six figures, about $200,000 to $220,000. By contrast, WNBA salaries range widely. A rookie minimum can be in the five figures or low six figures, similarly for midlevel players. Top WNBA salaries max out around the low-to-mid-$200,000 range.

Even more, they offer a $250,000 prize to the winner of the 1-on-1 tournaments and a $50,000 bonus per player on the winning team. Overall, Unrivaled has been paying more per player for its shorter season.

How to Tune In

For Season 1, Unrivaled’s games were carried on TNT, truTV, and Max. The league plans to continue on these channels while growing international streaming options. For the most reliable game day information, follow the Unrivaled official site and social media.

A Growing League

Unrivaled started as a player-led, high-paying 3-on-3 experiment and turned into a surprisingly big little league. It had good TV numbers for a first year, solid sponsorships and investor interest, and a pay model that stood out to players.

Season 2 tips off in January 2026, featuring more teams, more stars, and more reasons to tune into women’s basketball during the WNBA offseason.

