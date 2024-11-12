How the NBA and WNBA Are Pushing for Social Justice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the 2024 season of the WNBA wraps up and the 2024-25 season of the NBA is in full swing, both leagues are not just making headlines within the sports world. They’re powerful advocates for social justice, driving awareness and inspiring action among fans across the U.S., especially during a critical political period for the country. They advocate for change and have been inspiring their followers to get involved!

For many fans, sports is more than just the final score. When we tune in, we’re not only watching our favorite players perform but connecting with something bigger. Sports brings people together, reflecting the values that shape our world. For the WNBA and NBA, this means using their platform to push for causes they believe in, from voting rights, to criminal justice reform, to overall community engagement.

In 2020, both leagues made major efforts to increase awareness of social issues, especially around voting access and police brutality. Although change has happened since then, progress has still been slow. Yet, both leagues have remained committed, reminding fans that there’s still work to be done. Just like we cheer for our teams to keep fighting until the last second, the leagues express that these issues need our attention all season long.

One major way the NBA has doubled down on its commitment to discussing important issues is through its Social Justice Coalition. This organization is a powerhouse team of players, team governors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum. Their mission to impact issues such as criminal justice, policing, and community safety has manifested itself on the court and beyond. The coalition’s advocacy campaigns and player-led initiatives encourage fans to get involved in meaningful ways.

Among the most successful and high-profile players is WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA’s Players Association and the newly elected leader of More Than a Vote. The nonprofit organization was formed in 2020 and founded by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. It has sought change in various ways.

By advocating to protect voting access for Black voters, recruiting volunteer poll workers, and making locations available for early voting, the More Than a Vote campaign concentrates on pushing fans to become active and engaging citizens in their states.

Undoubtedly, for us fans, it’s exciting to know that our love for the game aligns with leagues that care about real-world issues that affect our everyday lives.

The WNBA and NBA are doing more than just talking; they’re acting. For example, the NBA schedules games around Election Day to ensure fans have time to vote and encourage others to do the same. It’s a way to remind us that being an engaged citizen is just as important as being an engaged fan.

There are also players themselves who speak about issues that matter to them. WNBA players, for example, have been vocal about topics such as women’s rights and racial equality. NBA stars follow suit, reminding fans that we should care deeply about our communities while also enjoying the games we watch.

Watching our favorite players be outspoken about social justice makes it clear that we, too, have the power to get involved. Social justice isn’t about politics; it’s about fairness, safety, and a better future for all of us. When the WNBA and NBA take a stand, they use their influence to support basic values, both during election season and after.

The leagues show us that sports can be a bridge between communities and a way to reach people from all walks of life. They’re setting an example that caring about important issues doesn’t have to be divisive — it can be something that brings us closer. Just as your favorite team depends on every player doing their part in the middle of a game, change happens when each of us takes small steps in the right direction.

As the NBA and WNBA remind us that sports are about more than competition and continue to work toward social justice, we can carry that same energy forward. By using their platform to encourage positive change, they create an effect that extends beyond the court and into our communities.

The leagues have shown us that every season brings new opportunities to advocate for change, support our communities, and stay engaged in the issues that matter. By following their lead, we can keep the momentum alive, creating the kind of world we want both on and off the court.

So whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to following the NBA and WNBA, remember that when you tune in, you’re not just watching a game; you’re joining a movement.

