Wisteria Lane Runway: The 10 Best ‘Desperate Housewives’ Looks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that fall has officially arrived, all the nostalgic comfort shows are making their comeback. There’s nothing quite like curling up to watch that one series that stirs core memories and warms you from the inside out while the weather outside grows chilly. For many, Marc Cherry’s Desperate Housewives is the ultimate fall classic.

Its mix of mystery, drama, and dark humor perfectly complements the cozy, spooky vibe of the season. Beyond the thrilling storylines of suburban secrets and murder mysteries, the show’s characters serve as major fashion inspiration.

Each housewife’s wardrobe, filled with timeless silhouettes, bold colors, and early 2000s glam, remains just as iconic today. These women didn’t just serve drama; they served looks that defined an era.

Here are, in my opinion, the top 10 best Desperate Housewives looks that serve peak early 2000s glam.

gabrielle solis’ outfits in desperate housewives 🎀‧₊˚ pic.twitter.com/IXCVKwQYE5 — 🐆 (@THEFILLEMUSE) January 5, 2025

Lynette Scavo’s White Suit In Season 3 Episode 17, Lynette Scavo makes an unforgettable entrance in a sleek, all-white Emporio Armani suit. After being ridiculed by her boss for constantly rotating the same three worn-out suits, Lynette decides it’s time for an upgrade. Determined to impress at her big campaign presentation the next day, she splurges on the elegant new ensemble and completely owns the look. Though she accidentally leaves the tag on (much to her boss’s amusement), the crisp, tailored suit fits her flawlessly, cementing it as one of her most iconic fashion moments in the show. Susan Mayer in a Poncho In Season 1 Episode 9, Susan Mayer effortlessly pulls off a sage olive poncho — a bold yet beloved fashion staple of the early 2000s. Paired with classic denim flares, she perfectly captures her subtly stylish personality, showcasing her understated yet genuine interest in fashion and relevant trends. Edie Britt’s Scandalous Car Wash View this post on Instagram A post shared by fashion & beauty curation (@2000shottie) Whether you love her or love to hate her, there’s no denying Edie Britt’s talent for embodying pure confidence and allure. In Season 1 Episode 2, she makes a statement in a sheer, wet button-up and iconic low-rise cargo shorts, flaunting her perfectly kept figure. Her daring, scandalous look turned heads across Wisteria Lane… and not just Mike’s. Gabriel Solis’ Simplest Outfit Gabrielle Solis was the ultimate “It Girl” of Desperate Housewives. The former Vogue model had the kind of wardrobe every woman on Wisteria Lane dreamed of. Naturally, this fashion icon makes more than one appearance on this list. In Season 2 Episode 13, her outfit for her “confession” was nothing short of stunning: she wore a knitted white off-the-shoulder top paired with black low-rise jeans and a rhinestone-studded, heart-shaped belt. The look was effortlessly chic, cute, confident, and undeniably timeless. Bree Hodge’s “Casual” Gardening View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu) Bree Hodge was the epitome of conservative elegance: a true fashion queen of poise and polish. Always seen in neatly tailored, formal looks, Bree mastered the art of making simplicity look stunning. Her signature style often featured crisp polos and classic khakis, yet she always radiated sophistication. One of her most memorable outfits appears in Season 1 Episode 7: a green and pink collared shirt paired with a matching 2000s-style bucket hat and khaki pants. It’s the perfect snapshot of Bree’s timeless, preppy charm. A Dolce & Gabbana Pregnancy Kicking off the top five is one of my all-time favorite Gabrielle Solis looks — iconic not just for the outfit, but for the story behind it. In Season 2 Episode 7, Gabby squeezes into a stunning royal blue Dolce&Gabbana dress, hoping to impress her visiting model friends while hiding her recent pregnancy. The dress fits her beautifully, accentuating her effortless glamor, even though her secret is quickly noticed by her friends. Soon after her disappointing reunion, she needs Bree’s help to get out of the dress. It leads to a touching, memorable moment between the two; proof that even Gabby’s most glamorous fashion moments have heart behind the sparkle. Edie’s Golden Look Season 5 Episode 19 was a bittersweet and emotional chapter for everyone on Wisteria Lane. Following Edie Britt’s passing, the women reflect on their favorite memories with her, each one capturing her bold spirit. In Gabby’s flashback, Edie stuns in a shimmering gold, 2000s-style bandage dress paired with a matching gold shrug. In my opinion, it’s one of the show’s most unforgettable looks, perfectly highlighting her radiant golden hair and striking features; a true embodiment of Edie’s confidence, beauty, and lasting charm one last time. Bree’s a Flirt This is hands down my favorite Bree Hodge look of all time. In Season 7 Episode 3, Bree does more than just search for new love: she smashes in style. In a clever (and slightly mischievous) move, she purposefully breaks her sprinkler system to catch the attention of her new love interest, all while wearing a stunning black dress. With its daring low V-cut neckline and a teasing slit above the knee, the look is effortlessly seductive, captivating both Keith and viewers alike. Susan’s Charity Runway Look Season 1 Episode 9 was overflowing with stunning looks during Gabby’s Charity Fashion Show, but Susan’s dress easily stole the show. The look was absolutely breathtaking, perfectly complementing her slim, elegant frame. Even though the dress met an unfortunate end in a chaotic fight sparked by a misunderstanding, it remains one of the most memorable outfits of the series. The figure-flattering, cinched bodice paired with cascading ruffles created a look that was effortlessly romantic and timelessly beautiful. Gabby Solis. That’s it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @latestfashion_10 From the very first episode, viewers instantly knew who Gabrielle Solis was. Dazzling in a black halter dress paired with a sparkling diamond necklace, Gabby’s flawless style and undeniable charm commanded attention the moment she stepped on screen. The look was timeless, bold, elegant, and effortlessly stunning. From that very scene, Gabby embodied her supermodel past and carried that signature confidence and glamour throughout all eight seasons on Wisteria Lane.

These outfits are more than just clothing; they represent the characters’ journeys, struggles, and victories. As we dive into the nostalgia of Desperate Housewives this fall, it’s clear that the show’s fashion remains timeless, just like the stories it tells.

So, grab your favorite pumpkin spice drink, get cozy, and let the iconic looks and memorable moments take you back to the enchanting world of Wisteria Lane.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!