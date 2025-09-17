Why the Kali Uchis Concert Was a Cultural Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kali Uchis’ concert on Sept. 4 was more than a performance; it was a healing experience. Uchis had incredible artistry that was shown not only through her vocal ability but also in her way of telling a story. Her presence invited reflection but also moments of shared joy through dancing and cheering.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, I experienced Kali Uchis’ emotion-provoking stage presence in person. Her concert served as a space where I was able to truly listen and hear the emotion behind every song that was thoughtfully serenaded.

For context, Uchis was originally born in Virginia, but grew up going back and forth between there and Colombia. Her music reflects her journey as a Hispanic youth transitioning from growing up in her home country to coming back to the States. Notably, in her song “ILYSMIH,” which is an abbreviation for “I love you so much it hurts,” she speaks on her experience dealing with the lack of love in her childhood and the healing that she’s currently going through.

Specifically, she’s referencing the overwhelming feeling of love that exists in a dichotomy of being a source of pain. She doesn’t know how to handle these strong emotions, almost as if she doesn’t know where to put them energetically in her body.

During the concert, I could see how these songs would impact the audience members around me to varying degrees. The first half of the concert was dedicated to playing songs from her latest album, Sincerely, which represents her journey dealing with both the birth of her son and the death of her mother.

With both events happening around similar times, you can hear throughout the album this back and forth between gratitude and immeasurable sadness. When performing her tenth track on the album “Angels All Around Me…,” you could see dancers in the background with angel wings as Uchis sang, truly connecting the audience through her vocal prowess. This allowed the music to speak for itself, with the stage being a soft and comforting background presence.

As she sang, the words tugged at my heart, as I held a personal connection to the song and the sentiment that connected it to my own life. The song is divided into two halves, one describing this notion of having protection from the divine, while the latter half delves into a prayer for future generations and the earth in general.

This aspect of the concert held me in my own self-reflection, which allowed me to be present, grateful, and grounded in the moment that I was able to attend this beautiful show. This is a stark contrast to what I usually experience in concerts.

Previously, I’ve attended more high-energy festivals, such as Rolling Loud, where the atmosphere brings out a distinct energy in itself. It was enjoyable to experience this calmer atmosphere with others who also enjoyed Uchis’ music in a similar fashion.

While the concert itself didn’t have any extravagant choreography, the visuals of the stage made all the difference. There were specific songs where Uchis would utilize props to tell the story of the song being performed. Particularly, during her performance of the song “It’s Just Us,” Uchis is seated on a motorcycle next to a dancer.

This display is most likely a nod to her current partner, Don Toliver, as he has utilized the motorcycle motif greatly in his album Hardstone Psycho. With these visual elements paired with the atmosphere of the concert, it was truly an all-encompassing experience for each of the senses, pulling the audience into each song that was performed.

The concert had a stark shift in tone once Uchis started performing the song “Dame Beso // Muévete,” where she began to dance as the concert held a more upbeat, performative tone for the rest of the performance. People could be seen standing and dancing to the song as it had a constant rhythm and an encouraging environment.

From that moment forward, the concert was lighter and Uchis played a multitude of top hits such as “telepatia” and “See You Again” featuring Tyler, The Creator.

She ended the concert with the perfect closing by having a personal moment with her fans. She was speaking with one of the audience members in the pit and then she picked up their Mexican flag and waved it across the stage.

These types of acts may seem minute, but they mean a lot when an influential figure recognizes differing cultures and identities and welcomes them with open arms. It’s empowering to see a Hispanic woman who has such presence and success in the industry.

Overall, the concert was more than just a musical performance; it was an experience that told a story about life and loss. It felt personal, but also light at times, making space for both softness and energetic moments. It was a rare opportunity for me to give myself space to feel grounded and connected with the music and those around me.

The concert reminded me of what it looks like to heal while leaving an impact that has lasted, and the messaging will continue to stick with me.

