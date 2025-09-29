LGBTQ+ HERstory Month: The Most Iconic Moments From ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With LGBTQ+ history month beginning October 1, I can’t imagine a better way to jumpstart the month than recapping the most iconic moments from the hit reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race (RPDR). For those who haven’t had a chance to experience the magic that is RPDR, wait no longer, your journey starts here!

For the uninitiated, RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality TV show that is part fashion competition, part talent show, part emotional roller coaster, all wrapped up in a glitter fever dream filled with lip-syncs, hosted by the legendary RuPaul Charles — influential actor, singer, and drag queen (or better yet, queen of drag).

With 63 Emmy nominations and 29 wins, it’s normal to be curious about why this show is so successful. The simple answer is because it’s iconic. With so many amazing drag queens, unforgettable performances, and jaw-dropping moments, narrowing it down to the best moments wasn’t easy. However, this list is packed with the best of the best of RPDR history.

So, whether you’re a superfan or haven’t seen a single episode, here are the most iconic moments from the show that will leave you wanting to watch, or “gagged” with anticipation for more!

Trixie Mattel: Rise To The Top

Trixie Mattel’s first appearance was in Season 7, and she was eliminated early. Despite her colorful, Barbie-inspired aesthetic and sharp sense of humor, she didn’t stand out in the competition. However, after the show aired, this became a whole different story.

Mattel gained a huge fan base on YouTube, alongside her fellow queen Katya Zamolodchikova, and this fame only motivated Mattel to go back and prove how much she had grown — and she did. She ended up taking home the crown in season 3 of RPDR All Stars, a season where returners get the chance to win the crown.

Now, Trixie has amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram, a cosmetics brand, and her own motel. Trixie’s journey from early elimination to global star is the ultimate Drag Race redemption arc.

Miss Vanjie… Miss Vanjie… MISS VANJIE!

After she was eliminated first on her season, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo took a moment that most queens dread and turned it into a viral sensation. Wearing a body suit adorned with stray Barbie dolls, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo took her loss and embraced it as she exited the stage by backing up and ominously repeating her own name over and over again.

Although the judges were left extremely confused, viewers were in awe of her sense of humor, as this moment turned into a well-known meme and boosted Mateo’s career from first out to fan-favorite, earning her a return in the very next season.

Jinx Monsoon: Underdog Story

Facing bullying, isolation, and general disdain from her fellow competitors, everyone had quickly underestimated the quirky, off-beat Jinx Monsoon as a quick elimination, but she didn’t back down.

Monsoon let her amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and beautiful singing voice speak for itself as she easily swept the competition, taking the crown, and ultimately becoming a success story starring on Broadway and several TV shows after her win on Season 5.

Valentina: Lip-Sync Gone Wrong

Valentina was met with immediate praise and admiration from both judges and her fellow competitors as she entered the competition with head-turning looks, a bright personality, and a megawatt smile. However, during a critical lip-sync, as she faced elimination, Valentina wore a bejeweled mask that covered her mouth… for a lip-sync.

When RuPaul asked her to take off the mask, her now legendary reply was, “I’d like to keep it on, please.”

Turns out, she didn’t know the lyrics, but this moment was cemented as incredibly iconic to viewers, as they witnessed a queen who seemed to be a sure win, quickly fall from grace, illustrating the importance of substance and memorizing the lyrics.

Laganja Estranja: Crash Out

Entering the “werkroom” with a death drop and a dream, Laganja Estranja solidified herself as a high-energy queen as soon as she walked through the set of RPDR.

As the originator of iconic quotes such as “Okurrrr” and “Sickening,” Estranja has many memorable moments throughout her season that have stood the test of time. Objectively, the most iconic moment of hers was her “crash out” in Untucked, the after-the-show series.

Feeling ganged up on by her fellow queens, Estranja shouted through tears: “I’m feeling very attacked!” before storming out of the room, where the camera crew captures her bizarre emotional outburst outside of the set.

Quickly, this moment became a viral sensation that many, including Estranja, look back on and laugh at the unintentionally hilarious nature of it all.

Monica Beverly Hills: Coming Out As Trans

In one of Drag Race’s most emotional and powerful moments, Monica Beverly Hills revealed something deeply personal on the main stage of the competition; she wasn’t just struggling with the competition, but with her identity, coming out as a transgender woman.

Her confession was emotional and heartfelt, leaving RuPaul and the judges to respond with compassion, clearly communicating to her that she deserves to be there. This moment was and still is so important, as Monica truly pioneered the visibility of trans performers within RPDR and opened the door for greater inclusion.

Sasha Velour: Rose Petal Reveal

Debatably the most iconic moment in all of RuPaul’s Drag Race was, of course, Sasha Velour vs. Shea Couleé’s lip-sync battle for the crown to Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional.” Velour, although an extremely talented and artistic queen, was not necessarily seen as the frontrunner for the crown, especially going against a queen as talented and enthusiastic as Couleé.

However, in a turn of events that truly no one saw coming, Velour took off her wig during her performance and revealed a massive amount of rose petals underneath as they rained down her face. The crowd erupted in excitement, and from that moment on, it was clear who had won the lip-sync before it even ended.

This moment changed the trajectory of RPDR, as no one had ever seen anything like it before. Velour is a legend and raised the bar for lip-syncing forever.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is many things: a reality TV competition, drama-filled rollercoaster, showcase of makeup artistry, and comedy challenge, but overall, it’s a show determined to illustrate self-expression.

Dedicated to celebrating personal magic, it’s important to remember that RuPaul’s Drag Race pioneered queer visibility to a mainstream audience, and is a staple in LGBTQ+ history, reminding ourselves: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

