Why I’m Married to the Idea of ‘The Bride!’ Being a Good Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’d be lying if I said I wanted to see The Bride! for any reason other than the fact that its trailer included “Everybody Scream” from Florence + The Machine’s new album of the same name.

Although the movie technically premiered on Friday, March 6, my friend, Marseille, and I went to see it the night before. Neither of us knew much about the film other than Frankenstein was finally getting a wife, and that Jessie Buckley was playing The Bride herself.

To quote the guy who was in front of us as we filed out of the theater: “Wait, I don’t get it.” For the majority of the movie, Marseille and I were confused, until we weren’t. Here are my thoughts on this creative continuation of Mary Shelley’s famous Frankenstein:

The Cast

The Bride! stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in the main roles of Frankenstein and The Bride. Other notable actors in the cast include Jake Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard. Funnily enough, Jake Gyllenhaal’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, directed.

Another major reason I watched this movie was because of Buckley. After experiencing her Oscar-winning performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, I knew I needed to see her in another film.

In The Bride!, Buckley plays three different characters that culminate into the character of The Bride. Without going into too much detail, Buckley’s acting ability and range were more than proven in this film.

The Plot

Okay, I’m not going to lie. There’s a lot going on in this movie, which is one of the reasons why critics have been so harsh in their reviews. Despite this, I think the chaos adds to the film rather than taking away from it.

Our main storyline follows Frankenstein, who has traveled to Chicago to ask Dr. Cornelia Euphronius to make him a wife, since he’s lonely. They successfully reanimate the corpse of a recently deceased young woman.

Frankenstein takes his bride out on the town and ends up accidentally killing a group of men who attempt to sexually assault her. Thus, the manhunt for the murderer begins, our Bonnie and Clyde are born, and the story continues.

I won’t say too much more about the other storylines, as they include plot twists that add to the enjoyment of the film, but buckle up. The Bride! becomes more than a monster movie or Bonnie and Clyde retelling.

Underlying Themes

Two primary themes are developed throughout The Bride!: female rage and the question of who determines agency, specifically for women.

When Shelley possesses the reanimated corpse that becomes The Bride, she brings a fierce passion for freedom. Specific moments in the film serve as reminders that when women are taken advantage of, they should be angry. Violence (or simply female rage) occurs as a result of this anger.

The theme of female rage is more explicit in The Bride! However, the question of who determines agency is much more compelling.

I don’t want to give too much away, but keep your eyes and ears open for indications of choice: who has it, who doesn’t, what they are allowed to choose, and what they aren’t allowed to choose. If you’re anything like me, you’ll walk out of the theater meticulously analyzing the choices made by each and every character in the film.

On another note, as a woman watching this movie, these themes hit home. I empathize with the female characters in this movie because I, or any other woman, could easily be in their place.

The Bride! takes place in 1936, and Shelly is convinced the world is likely more progressive than when she was alive. Unfortunately, 90 years later, in 2026, women are still subject to injustices, so she should maybe try a different millennium…

Adaptation Versus Inspiration

@authorbrandonsanderson My general philosophy on adaptations. This is the first video in a series where I discuss which adaptations work, and which ones do not. There are major differences in adapting books to television or film. If you try to adapt a book into a movie scene by scene, the pacing will be off. For example, my favorite of the #HarryPotter adaptations is the third one, Prisoner of Azkaban. Even though it cut quite a bit from the book, I think it is a better movie. #adaptations #BrandonSanderson #booktok #authorsoftiktok #filmtok ♬ original sound – Brandon Sanderson

After seeing Wuthering Heights in theaters this past February, I determined that several people have struggled with the difference between adaptation and inspiration.

Adaptation could mean anything. It doesn’t imply how accurate the new form of media will be to the original; however, we can use words like “faithful” and “loose” to better explain how close the new media is to the old media.

To me, inspiration isn’t always necessarily an adaptation. For example, I think Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights shouldn’t be considered an adaptation but an inspiration. She drew inspiration from the plot of Emily Brontë’s novel, but there are several deviations from it and overall vibes.

Because of this, I’d say the film was an inspiration rather than an adaptation. However, I don’t think she realizes this, and she should’ve changed the title.

I argue inspiration for The Bride!, too. To my knowledge, the film isn’t a direct continuation of Shelley’s novel or any of its associated films. Instead, Maggie Gyllenhaal borrows the era and aesthetic of the 1930s to put a “modern” spin on Shelley’s 19th-century novel and take it in a different direction.

Despite what the critics have said about this film, I encourage you to give it a chance. See it for yourself and decide if it’s something you enjoy. The Bride! is a movie that keeps you on your toes.

Even if you “don’t get it,” like the guy who walked out of the theater before my friend and I, you might just be thoroughly entertained for two hours and seven minutes.

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