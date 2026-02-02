A Timeline of the ‘Wuthering Heights’ Controversies So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The latest Wuthering Heights adaptation hasn’t just stirred drama; it’s reopened long‑standing debates about age, race, power, and how far Hollywood can stretch a classic before it snaps.

What makes this moment different is that the backlash isn’t vague or nostalgia-based; it’s specific, text‑based, and very online. Here’s a timeline of how the controversy has unfolded, and why it’s gone beyond the sometimes typical, surface‑level outrage expected from book to film adaptations.

Early 2024: Casting Drops

When Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were announced as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the first wave of criticism focused on Hollywood’s habit of recycling the same prestige actors, but the pushback didn’t stop at “overexposed casting.” Readers immediately pointed out that Catherine is canonically young — very young.

In the novel, Catherine is around 15 years old when she becomes the celebrated “queen of the countryside,” marries Edgar Linton at roughly 18, and dies shortly after at almost 19. Robbie, while widely respected, is decades older than the character she’s portraying.

For many fans, this wasn’t nitpicking; it raised concerns about how adaptations age up female characters to make intense, volatile relationships seem more palatable, especially when those relationships are central to the story’s tragedy.

Soon After: Heathcliff’s Race Becomes the Core Issue

If Catherine’s age sparked debate, Heathcliff’s casting ignited full‑scale backlash. While the novel never explicitly names Heathcliff’s race, it repeatedly codes him as non‑white and racially othered.

He’s described as a “dark‑skinned gipsy,” a “little Lascar” (a term historically used for sailors from the Indian subcontinent), and at one point as being “as black as the wall behind him.” Nelly Dean even speculates about his parents being from China or India.

These descriptions have led many scholars and readers to interpret Heathcliff as a person of color, possibly of South Asian, Romani, or African descent, especially considering Liverpool’s ties to the slave trade during the period.

This racial ambiguity isn’t incidental; it directly fuels his mistreatment, isolation, and rage. While many adaptations have historically cast white actors, the 2011 version notably cast a Black actor, reigniting conversations about what “staying true” to the text actually means.

Against that backdrop, Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff felt, to many, like a regression. Critics argued that removing Heathcliff’s racial otherness not only flattens his character but also erases a core reason for his marginalization.

Mid‑Production: Strange On‑Set Behavior?

As filming progressed, attention shifted, and through interviews and reports, many noted how close Robbie and Elordi appeared on set, which quickly became a talking point online.

The scrutiny intensified because Robbie is married. While none of this confirms wrongdoing, the dynamic raised eyebrows, especially given the intensity of the characters they were portraying.

The Letter, the Roses, and the Method Acting Debate

Things escalated when it was revealed that Elordi wrote Robbie a love letter from Heathcliff’s perspective and filled her room with flowers and roses.

Some fans framed it as immersive character work; others felt it crossed professional boundaries. The gesture blurred the line between performance and reality, echoing the same lack of restraint that defines Heathcliff himself.

Press Tour Era: When Admiration Becomes Discourse

During press appearances, Robbie’s enthusiastic praise of Elordi added another layer. Clips circulated of her speaking about him with striking intensity, prompting online speculation and side‑eye.

Whether fair or not, these moments fed into a growing narrative that the adaptation was leaning into romantic intensity without grappling with the story’s darker implications.

Taken together, the controversy surrounding this adaptation isn’t random. Each phase, from casting to press, has resurfaced unresolved questions about who Wuthering Heights is for, what it’s allowed to romanticize, and how much responsibility adaptations have to the text they’re reworking, with readers insisting that context, age, and race matter.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!