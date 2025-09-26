Why Every Broadway Show Should Be Pro-Shot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Broadway has always been the pinnacle of live theater, but in many ways, it’s also one of the least accessible cultural experiences. Between the high ticket prices, limited seating, and location of the shows (how many of us can realistically get to New York City?), many people will never get the chance to experience the magic of seeing a Broadway show. While there are national tours, the tickets are still highly priced, and transportation costs are a significant factor.

Growing up, I always dreamed of sitting in the front row at my favorite musicals and watching them live right before my eyes. However, that dream was something I realized I’d have to save a lot of time and money for, only for the show to close before I ever got the chance to witness it in real time.

That’s where professional recordings, or “pro-shots,” come in. If all Broadway shows were filmed and released in theaters or on streaming platforms, it would transform the way people access theater.

Accessibility

Broadway shows, unfortunately, are too expensive nowadays. Most college students can’t afford a trip to New York, including the plane ticket, food, and transportation. Now, on top of it all, a Broadway show could run you a couple hundred dollars, if not more! A ticket to Hamilton nears a thousand dollars!

Putting the shows we all love on streaming platforms or releasing them in movie theaters is a great way to connect with fans who might not have the means to get to the theater.

New Revenue Stream

Many Broadway shows have already been professionally shot and released for fans to enjoy. The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center is home to a collection of recorded Broadway shows in an archive that people can see after the show has closed.

The recordings exist, and they could have a lot more success if they could be seen easily by fans. Pro-shots can provide shows with a second life beyond Broadway, allowing them to continue earning money long after the curtain falls for the last time.

The success of Hamilton on Disney+ is proof of this. A filmed version can become its own cultural phenomenon, sparking interest in the live show and bringing in new fans.

For smaller productions, this could even be the difference between fading into obscurity and finding a global audience.

Keeping Theater Alive

Many people think that theater is a dying art. Ticket sales are going down, audience ratings are lowering, and it seems harder to rally a younger generation. However, theater is not dying. There are so many fans of theater! However, the way that live theater is produced and presented is what’s declining.

Giving Broadway shows a new life on the screen of local movie theaters and at-home TVs might just be the way to save them.

The Magic Doesn’t Go Away

Some argue that filming a show takes away the magic of live theater. While nothing can compare to seeing the performers live and in person, a pro-shot doesn’t remove all of the joy that comes with witnessing a live show.

Just as movies based on books often drive people back to the original story, pro-shots can work as an entry point to live theater rather than its replacement.

People who’ve never seen or heard of some of these shows might stumble upon them on a streaming platform and become mesmerized by the world of Broadway. The pro-shot version introduces more fans who never would’ve heard of the show otherwise.

At the end of the day, Broadway is about sharing stories, music, and artistry with the world. If these shows stay locked behind the doors of theaters in New York, how many people will ever truly get to experience them? By embracing pro-shots, Broadway could secure both its financial future and its cultural legacy. It’s time to make theater something that everyone, everywhere, can see.

