Spend the Perfect Day in New York City With Me

Ever since I moved to the U.S. in 2020, I’ve traveled to New York City five times, yet there are still so many new places left to explore. With the semester ending, I’m heading back to NYC for the weekend, and I want to share my ideal one-day itinerary that combines two of my favorite areas of the city.

Starting the day

I usually stay at a hotel near Times Square, so my morning would start with a walk around the plaza to energize my day. My first stop would be Max Brenner for my favorite hot chocolate, paired with egg bites from the Starbucks down the street, my go-to NYC breakfast. Then, I’d head to a nearby subway station, making my way to the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall station.

Afternoon in Dumbo

Once I got there, I’d walk halfway across the Brooklyn Bridge to take photos before continuing to the other side, where DUMBO is located (an acronym for “Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass”). This Brooklyn neighborhood is famously known as a good spot for photos with the Manhattan Bridge as a background.

Shortly after, I’d walk alongside the river up to Jane’s Carousel in Empire Fulton Ferry Park. For lunch, I’d stop by the Time Out Market, a delicious food hall with a free rooftop that has a complete view of both bridges. When visiting on weekends, I can also browse the Brooklyn Flea, a seasonal flea market where vendors sell vintage items. Unfortunately, they don’t have the most budget-friendly prices, but it’s still fun to window shop.

Evening in Chelsea

From DUMBO, I’d take the subway to Chelsea to visit Chelsea Market, a renowned and diverse marketplace that I love. I’d most certainly grab a snack from Los Tacos No. 1, recognized as one of the best taco places in the city. Next, I’d walk some of The High Line, an elevated park built on an old freight line that incorporates greenery and art, offering a unique perspective of the city.

From there, I’d walk to Little Island, an artificial island and public park located at Pier 55. Its modern design of concrete pillars combined with a green space fascinates me. Following that, I’d go to Pier 57 Rooftop Park to watch the sunset with a striking view of Little Island, the Hudson River, and the city. Downstairs, I’d grab dinner at Market 57, the pier’s dining location.

Back to Times Square

Finally, I’d return to Times Square at night to see all the billboards lighting up the city and enjoy the most cinematic part of the city, which feels surreal. After taking some more photos, I’d head back to the hotel to rest from a fulfilling day.

New York trips never fail to entertain me with the city’s various eclectic locations. From the delicious food to the breathtaking views and numerous recreational activities, NYC offers the most complete travel experience. As of now, these sites are my absolute favorites, but a few other itineraries I’ve done come pretty close.

A day isn’t nearly enough time to explore what the city that never sleeps has to offer for its tourists, and I just can’t wait to find even more hidden gems this summer to add to the list!

