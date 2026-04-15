Why Comedy Movies Just Aren’t the Same Anymore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With all the movies coming out recently, there seems to be a lack of movies that exist purely to make us laugh, even though, in these times, a collective laugh is what the world desperately needs.

Comedians aren’t gone. In fact, comedians are still making comedy specials, funny TV shows, and many have podcasts where their natural comedic timing shines. However, nowadays, these comedians aren’t starring in blockbuster films made purely for their comedy to take center stage.

Deeper movies exist with comedic moments, but movies like White Chicks, with the plot being something utterly ridiculous, aren’t really being made for mainstream audiences anymore. I personally miss the stupidly funny movies from the early 2000s, and there are many reasons why they aren’t being made anymore.

A Comedian’s Path

One major reason for this shift lies in how comedians build their careers today.

From the ’70s to the early 2000s, comedians took a similar path. They started in the stand-up, sketch, or improv scene, living and breathing comedy, then getting a role on Saturday Night Live (SNL). If they were successful on the show, it typically turned into a starring role in a comedy film, some of them even based on their most famous sketches.

Writing or starring in a film provided exposure and a creative challenge for comedians.

However, in the age of the internet, there’s a much easier and cheaper option for funny people to grow an audience. Social media is becoming the go-to for comedy, as many comedians are utilizing social media platforms to grow their audiences, and it’s been successful.

Writers Fears

Beyond career changes, the cultural climate also plays a role. 62% of U.S. adults think that people getting offended too easily is a major problem in the country, and 47% think that people saying offensive things is the problem.

It’s very difficult to make jokes that don’t offend someone. Even if it’s lighthearted, someone may make the claim that a joke was rooted in something deeper, ruffling feathers and leading to cancellation.

It’s important to note that there are some lines people shouldn’t cross, and some argue this shift encourages more thoughtful and inclusive humor. Mostly, however, it limits the kind of bold, absurd comedy that once thrived. There are many other instances where jokes made in movies, stand-up performances, or sketches may have been taken too seriously.

These circumstances are nearly impossible for writers to navigate. To avoid being cancelled, writers now must cover all their bases, usually leaving audiences with lukewarm, basic jokes. This isn’t an insult to writers’ ability, but to the nature of our society that leaves writers with no choice but to avoid anything that could be seen as offensive.

Comedy films such as Step Brothers (2008) and Anchorman (2004) are filled with “offensive” jokes. Will Ferrell wears a Nazi uniform in Stepbrothers, and because of the time period, it was received as a joke rather than something cancellable.

Budget Problems

Hollywood has been increasingly relying on international audiences to drive box office profits, and comedies typically don’t translate well overseas. Studios aren’t willing to invest in comedies anymore, as they just aren’t making them enough money. Most comedy movies bypass the big screen and go straight to streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu.

Comedy hasn’t disappeared; it just feels different now. The kinds of movies that didn’t take themselves seriously, that were loud, ridiculous, and unapologetically dumb, seem harder to come by. Maybe they wouldn’t land the same way today, or maybe they would if given the chance.

Either way, sitting in a theater and laughing at something completely absurd with everyone around you is missing, and I petition to bring it back, as that type of laughter is healing.

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