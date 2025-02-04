What ‘SNL’ Skit You Are Based on Your Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night comedy show that’s been running since 1975 and has stayed strong through the past 50 years. Now, in 2025, the show has reached season 50, circled through tons of celebrity hosts, fostered the growth of many modern-day comedians, and brought creative comedy to America’s screens for years.

Of those hundreds of episodes, some skits have remained very famous! Look at some of the most renowned skits and figure out which one pairs best with your FSU dorm hall!

Azalea & Magnolia Halls

“Beavis and Butthead”

Azalea and Magnolia are typically revered as some of the nicest living spaces for on-campus housing, and most people who live there feel very lucky to be located so close to Landis Green and 1851. Like the comfortability of Az and Mag, the “Beavis and Butthead” sketch, performed by guest star Ryan Gosling and SNL cast member Heidi Gardener, is well-known as a classic SNL sketch.

Jennie-Murphree & Reynolds halls

“Weekend Updates”

The “Weekend Updates” sketch has been a consistent addition to the SNL routine for a while now, with many different cast members filling the positions as hosts of the skit. Currently, comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che occupy host positions, and their jokes never fail to hit! This skit is consistent and fun, just like the conveniently located Jennie-Murphree and Reynolds halls!

Dorman & Deviney halls

“Rap Roundtable”

The “Rap Roundtable,” performed by Hollywood’s beloved Timothee Chalamet and comedian Pete Davidson, has been viral on TikTok for the longest time. Just like Deviney, known for being a peak place to live, this sketch meets the mark of peak comedy.

You may recognize Chalamet and Davidson’s skit characters from their brightly colored wigs, interesting getups, and outfits frequented over the past few Halloweens. This SNL skit is easily one of the most well-known, popular skits and has continued to appear on social media as one of SNL’s funniest moments! Dorman and Deviney are the dorm halls located nearest to Azalea and Magnolia and within a great walking distance to The Den and 1851.

Landis & Gilchrist halls

“Celebrity Jeopardy”

Landis houses our fellow honors students, and just like these students, the SNL Sketch “Celebrity Jeopardy” features a few celebrities of its own! Landis is one of the top dorms at FSU, centered in the middle of our university’s glorious green.

The Green is one of the top studying spots for students, a perfect place to lounge around, get a tan, or even play a game of frisbee! Gilchrist, like Landis, is also ideally located right next to the green, perfectly accessible, and super close to The Sweet Shop (the perfect place for a lovely brunch or a little sweet treat).

Broward & Bryan halls

“David S. Pumpkins”

Like the beloved Tom Hanks, Bryan and Broward are consistent living spaces. Hanks is known for his diverse array of roles as an actor, and he also plays the ubiquitous David S. Pumpkins in the fan-favorite Halloween sketch!

Broward and Bryan are two dorm halls located near Landis, Gilchrist, Reynolds, and Jennie! These two halls are also at a perfect location for students, close to Landis Green and the fountain, eating spots like Chick-fil-A, and a nice walking distance from classes.

Traditions Hall

“Church Lady”

“Church Lady” is an ongoing skit within the SNL universe, and like Traditions, it’s traditional! Traditions is one of the apartment-style buildings available to students, making living much more enjoyable for many FSU residents!

After the charm of dorm living starts to wear off, many students love to transfer to halls like traditions for a bit more space, and the building is conveniently located next to places like Doak Campbell Stadium!

DeGraff & Cawthon halls

“Close Encounter”

“Close Encounter,” another Ryan Gosling sketch, is not as popular as some of his other sketches (like DeGraff and Cawthon). However, it’s still a very popular SNL sketch and highly amusing! Degraff and Cawthon are not as popular as some other dorms, but they have their perks!

Degraff is conveniently located near many off-campus eating options, and Cawthon is near Landis! Cawthon is even known for its Living-Leaning Communities (LLCs), including the Women in Math, Science, and Engineering LLC!

Wildwood hall

“More Cowbell”

Wildwood is a classic! Right near Doak Campbell and the gym, this dorm is in a perfect location for first-year residents. “More Cowbell” is a sketch with Will Ferrell from the year 2000 and is, similarly, a classic!

Wildwood’s location is nice for students interested in a nice workout at the Health and Wellness Center, the Leach, or a leisurely morning walk around the football stadium. Wildwood is also extremely close to the Shake Smart, located inside the Leach, a great place to get matcha tea, acai bowls, or a protein shake.

Ragans/McCollum hall

“Protective Mom”

Ragans and McCollum boast some of the best living spaces on campus. They’re open throughout the breaks and apartment-style, which is perfect for the upperclassmen! “Protective Mom” is a sketch originally crafted for Pedro Pascal and later incorporated singer and artist Bad Bunny.

Ragans and McCollum have some of the nicest living options on the FSU campus with their big living spaces for hosting or cooking, something we college students seldom get the privilege of indulging in!

Salley hall

“Washington’s Dream”

Salley is very well-known by students at Florida State, and let’s just say, at the very least, they’re very fortunate to be near the pickleball courts! “Washington’s Dream” is a Nick Bargatze skit from Season 49 that has quickly become popular for its blunt, sarcastic humor. Like the Salley Hall residents, you need a strong sense of humor to make it through!

SNL is full of lovable, funny (and occasionally a bit overboard) sketches. To enjoy the show more, tune into weekly episodes on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. EST!

