Why ‘Big Little Lies’ Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Show

Happy October! Fall is finally here — crisp air, flannels, and “Christian Girl Autumn” are back in full swing. Some shows and movies just capture that exact cozy-but-moody vibe, instantly setting the seasonal atmosphere at home. Every year, the same question comes up: What’s the ultimate fall comfort show to get in the mood for yearning and pensive stares out the window?

As a self-proclaimed superfan who’s seen the series three times, I can confidently claim that the answer is Big Little Lies, available on HBO.

First airing in 2017, the drama series is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriatory. Set in the coastal town of Monterey, California, the series follows a group of wealthy moms who have seemingly “perfect” lives, but over the course of the show, their lies unravel, revealing everyone’s hidden fears and secrets. The cast is stacked with A-list talent: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and even Meryl Streep in Season 2.

This series is a masterclass in acting. The performances of these women give so much depth to the heavy themes that the show conveys, like motherhood, friendship, and trauma. The chemistry between all of them is magnetic, and it’s shown so clearly on screen at every moment. The writing makes each character arc feel fully developed and binge-worthy.

Big Little Lies embodies fall itself — equal parts cozy and haunting. Fall is a reflective period, as it’s the start of a new school year, new jobs, new hobbies, and new beginnings in general. The show focuses on truths, secrets, and identity, which are all reflective themes that we can all think about at this time of year. The storylines can get grim, but at its heart, it’s a story about women and resilience in the face of darkness.

The setting, mixed with the cinematography, creates an environment of melancholy and drama. Foggy beaches, muted tones, and crashing waves are all able to amplify the show’s mystery and mood. In 2018, it even won the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries.

Arguably, the most important aspect of what makes this show so uniquely impactful is its soulful, moody soundtrack. The series features an extremely well-rounded playlist by music supervisor Susan Jacobs that has personally changed my music taste. It features songs from modern bands like Cigarettes After Sex, but also countless classics from Elvis Presley and Neil Young. The soundtrack changes the entire viewing experience, and it wouldn’t be the same without it.

It was recently confirmed that Big Little Lies is coming back for a Season 3 after seven years. As we see this inevitable shift into fall and the aesthetic it brings, with a new season coming out, it’s the perfect time for you to sit down with a cozy blanket and start binge-watching. While it’s still unclear as to what the release date is looking like, we know that it’ll be just as thrilling and autumn-like when its release does come.

This show has it all: friendship, drama, murder mystery, and just the right amount of chaos to keep you hooked. It’s cozy, but with an edge. So grab your blanket, light a candle, and let Big Little Lies take over your autumn watchlist.

